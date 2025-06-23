"Sniff it, don’t drink it": Nick Sirianni delivers rallying mantra to keep Eagles grounded ahead of 2025 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl Champions. However, it appears as though Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is keeping the foot on the gas this offseason and does not want to stop at just one Super Bowl win.
In a video released to the social media platform X on June 23, Sirianni is seen discussing the upcoming 2025 NFL season. In the clip, the head coach was attempting to keep his players focused on going for another Super Bowl Championship this year and not being satisfied with the one they most recently won in February.
"Now, it's a little different. You've got to handle success. Right, it's a different animal. Treat praise like perfume, sniff it, don't drink it. It's poison." Sirianni said to members of the Philadelphia team.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The Eagles had a phenomenal 2024 campaign, one that culminated in a Super Bowl last year. During the regular season, both the offensive and defensive units were amongst the very best in the league in points for and points against per game.
On the offensive side of the ball, the unit that featured Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, and Devonta Smith averaged 27.2 points per game (7th in the NFL).
Meanwhile, the defensive unit with stars in Zack Baun, Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean averaged only 17.8 points against per game (2nd in the NFL).
Will the Eagles win the Super Bowl in 2025?
Philadelphia's Super Bowl winning team has changed this offseason, largely due to free agency. However, the Eagles still arguably have the best offense and defense in the National Football League.
As a result, according to Bet365, the Eagles remain the favorite to win Super Bowl LX this upcoming season. At the current time, Philadelphia has league best odds of +650 to win back to back Super Bowl Championships. The next best odds are the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills, and the Kansas City Chiefs, all with equal odds of +700.
Although his team are the current favorites to win next year, it is clear that coach Sirianni is doing his best to ensure that his players are still focused and committed to winning again in 2025.
Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.