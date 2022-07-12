"So while at BYU he was truly a MorMOM?" - NFL fans react as old Zach Wilson tweet goes viral

It's probable that the New York Jets hoped Zach Wilson would make headlines when they drafted him second overall in 2021. The former BYU product was a highly touted prospect and after failing with Sam Darnold, the Jets were looking to start over.

Zach Wilson went on to have a rough rookie year, throwing for nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing just 55% of his passes. He didn't exactly make the headlines until this offseason. Now he has, but for all the wrong reasons.

Wilson was accused by his ex-girlfriend of sleeping with his mom's best friend. That just might be the most shocking news of the offseason, and NFL fans are going wild over it.

Here are some of the top reactions:

The Jet Press @TheJetPress Zach Wilson has always been about that Cougar life Zach Wilson has always been about that Cougar life https://t.co/ZK1ViLAVzM

Zack @Zack71493 @TheJetPress So while at BYU he was truly a MorMOM? @TheJetPress So while at BYU he was truly a MorMOM?

ballognese @ballognese



He is a devout Moremom. @TheJetPress How can anyone be surprised by this Zach Wilson news?He is a devout Moremom. @TheJetPress How can anyone be surprised by this Zach Wilson news?He is a devout Moremom.

Zach Wilson's alleged affair

Boca Raton Bowl - BYU v Central Florida

Zach Wilson has found himself mired in controversy. First, he and his longtime girlfriend quietly broke up and removed each other from their social media profiles. His ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, posted to Instagram to show off her relationship with Wilson's former best friend and BYU teammate, Dax Milne.

Someone unkindly called her a "homie hopper" for moving on, but Gile had the perfect comeback:

"He was sleeping with his mom's best friend... that's the real homie hopper."

bo (tonesetter) 🧳 @tezah__ it brings me no joy to report that……..



Zach Wilson has that dawg in him. it brings me no joy to report that……..Zach Wilson has that dawg in him. https://t.co/0bjqxj7cnz

As a result, everyone is in the spotlight. Not just the quarterback, but his mother Lisa Wilson, her unnamed friend and also Abbey Gile. None of this has been confirmed and the Jets star has not yet commented on the allegations.

Speaking of the New York Jets, this is likely to prove to be a real disturbance as they prepare for the 2022 season. Though everything that happens around any NFL franchise is always big news, distractions are to be avoided if possible. A sordid American Pie-style affair is probably the last thing they were expecting to have to deal with at this time.

The Jets have a lot to prove in 2022, as does their quarterback. After a rough rookie season, Wilson will have to perform if he doesn't want to be replaced. With the 2023 NFL Draft set to be loaded with talented quarterbacks, Wilson will have to show serious signs of improvement.

This is unlikely to be the last we hear on the matter, which will doubtless develop with time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far