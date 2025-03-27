“So fu**ing tired of this storyline” - NFL fans react to reports of Vikings not ending interest in Aaron Rodgers

Do not close the book on the Aaron Rodgers to the Minnesota Vikings story just yet. ESPN NFL insider Aaron Schefter’s latest X post reignited the potential pairing, one week after NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Vikings do not intend to pursue Rodgers at this time.

“Vikings ‘want’ J.J. McCarthy as their QB1, but they won’t rule out further talks with Aaron Rodgers."

This will-they, won’t-they game is grating on some fans on Reddit’s NFL pages.

Titans fan luvyablue99 wrote: “I’m so fu**ing tired of this storyline.”

This Packers fan is enjoying the drama. User Doodenmier wrote: “Personally, I'm having a great time because we're one of the only teams who are immunized from this circus nowadays.”

This fan questioned the purpose behind this information. He commented: “posting these has to be rage bait at this point.”

Viking fans are not happy with the latest development.

This fan wrote: “Our fantastic off season has just been completely drowned out by Aaron Rodgers BS. Can yall just sign him so I can stop seeing his damn name next to the word Vikings.”

This Viking fan is finding ways to cope with this ongoing rage. User NazReidBeWithYou wrote: “At the start of the season it was a hell no from basically every Vikings fan. At this point we’ve coped ourselves into 'I wouldn‘t like it but if it’s a cheap one year deal to maximize our current roster‘s SB hopes I trust KOC.'”

This Viking fan asked: “Why has this turned into such an annoying saga? Why is the sports media so obsessed about this non story?”

The Aaron Rodgers free agency saga continues

Bringing the Minnesota Vikings back to the Aaron Rodgers auction is the latest in a long-drawn-out saga that started when the New York Jets announced they are releasing the four-time MVP.

Since he was released, Rodgers could have signed with any team before free agency opened. The free agency window opened and a slew of quarterbacks have signed for new teams since then, and yet there is no news from Rodgers.

The New York Giants were previously interested, but they bowed out and signed Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson instead.

Rodgers then looked like he was getting close to a decision when he visited the Pittsburgh Steelers’ facility last Friday, on March 21. General Manager Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin even skipped the Michigan Wolverines Pro Day to host Rodgers. However, he left without agreeing to terms.

This new development is just the latest chapter of Aaron Rodgers’ polarizing career since leaving the Green Bay Packers two seasons ago. Where it ends, nobody knows.

