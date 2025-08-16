  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "So lucky Shedeur hurt his oblique": Skip Bayless puts Browns HC Kevin Stefanski in hot seat as Dillon Gabriel prepares for his first start

"So lucky Shedeur hurt his oblique": Skip Bayless puts Browns HC Kevin Stefanski in hot seat as Dillon Gabriel prepares for his first start

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 16, 2025 17:32 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders will not play in the Cleveland Browns' second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. This is due to straining his oblique during a training session on Wednesday.

Ad

The absence of Sanders may halt the progress that he was able to make last week.

But, according to NFL analyst Skip Bayless, this is exactly what Browns coach Kevin Stefanski wanted to happen. He wrote on social media before the game:

"Stefanski is so lucky Shedeur hurt his oblique and won’t be able to turn up the heat even more today on the head coach who didn’t want him."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Last week, the idea that Kevin Stefanski is out to sabotage Shedeur Sanders has gained traction in some circles. It is already known that Sanders was not the preferred choice of quarterback for Stefanski, with the drafting of the former Colorado Buffaloes QB reportedly down to those in a more senior role in the franchise.

Sanders putting in a decent show in the preseason game last week against the Carolina Panthers could be seen as a worst-case scenario for Stefanski if the theory is true.

Ad

Without Sanders, Stefanski can turn to the other rookie quarterback on the Browns roster. Former Oregon Duck Dillon Gabriel was drafted in the third round and has been placed higher than Sanders in the team's depth chart over the last two weeks.

Gabriel is going to start the game, allowing him to show Stefanski and the rest of the NFL that he is better than Shedeur Sanders and more suitable for the NFL.

Ad

Is Kevin Stefanski helping Dillon Gabriel?

The idea that Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is going to do all he can to make sure Dillon Gabriel looks his best against the Eagles has also been something that has gained traction over the last few days.

ESPN's Tom Rizzo echoed these thoughts on Thursday, saying:

"I'm confident, though, that Stefanski will put him in position to look good Saturday. I don't think they'll go down the field a whole lot. I think they'll run some screens."
Ad

If Gabriel can objectively outperform Shedeur Sanders against what should be tougher opposition, then this could catapult the player into the backup quarterback discussion.

However, anything less than a performance like this will only help Sanders in this quarterback battle that the coach may or may not want him to win.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications