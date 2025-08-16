"So lucky Shedeur hurt his oblique": Skip Bayless puts Browns HC Kevin Stefanski in hot seat as Dillon Gabriel prepares for his first start

Shedeur Sanders will not play in the Cleveland Browns' second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. This is due to straining his oblique during a training session on Wednesday.The absence of Sanders may halt the progress that he was able to make last week.But, according to NFL analyst Skip Bayless, this is exactly what Browns coach Kevin Stefanski wanted to happen. He wrote on social media before the game:&quot;Stefanski is so lucky Shedeur hurt his oblique and won’t be able to turn up the heat even more today on the head coach who didn’t want him.&quot;Last week, the idea that Kevin Stefanski is out to sabotage Shedeur Sanders has gained traction in some circles. It is already known that Sanders was not the preferred choice of quarterback for Stefanski, with the drafting of the former Colorado Buffaloes QB reportedly down to those in a more senior role in the franchise.Sanders putting in a decent show in the preseason game last week against the Carolina Panthers could be seen as a worst-case scenario for Stefanski if the theory is true. Without Sanders, Stefanski can turn to the other rookie quarterback on the Browns roster. Former Oregon Duck Dillon Gabriel was drafted in the third round and has been placed higher than Sanders in the team's depth chart over the last two weeks.Gabriel is going to start the game, allowing him to show Stefanski and the rest of the NFL that he is better than Shedeur Sanders and more suitable for the NFL.Is Kevin Stefanski helping Dillon Gabriel?The idea that Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is going to do all he can to make sure Dillon Gabriel looks his best against the Eagles has also been something that has gained traction over the last few days.ESPN's Tom Rizzo echoed these thoughts on Thursday, saying:&quot;I'm confident, though, that Stefanski will put him in position to look good Saturday. I don't think they'll go down the field a whole lot. I think they'll run some screens.&quot;If Gabriel can objectively outperform Shedeur Sanders against what should be tougher opposition, then this could catapult the player into the backup quarterback discussion.However, anything less than a performance like this will only help Sanders in this quarterback battle that the coach may or may not want him to win.