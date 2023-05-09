Aaron Rodgers' wish was granted when the Green Bay Packers traded him to the New York Jets during the 2023 NFL offseason.

The superstar quarterback apparently desired to play for a new team this year in his pursuit of another Super Bowl ring. He picked the Jets as his preferred destination and that's exactly where he ended up.

In addition to getting the team he wanted, Aaron Rodgers has also been recruiting players to come with him to New York. The Jets recently signed Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb during the free agency period, two of his top wide receivers on the Packers.

Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett rcently appeared on an episode of the "Gang's All Here" podcast to discuss how impoirtant the new additions were.

"I think anytime you're trying to get an offensive system in and you're working, going through a game, there's so much adversity throughout an NFL season. So many ups and downs. I think anytime you have people you're familiar with around you, it makes things happen. But even better, whether it's more efficient, whether it's just the little details are ironed out, fixed up.

"So it's just like myself being able to have Zack Kozani here is huge, having a guy I've worked with Ron Middleton, somebody that I've worked with, I mean, anytime you have guys like that know how you operate day in and day out, how you operate on game day, it helps you so much. And then it's the same way with players.

"Aaron has thrown a lot of passes to a lot of guys. And I think that for him to have an opportunity to throw to some people that he knows and is familiar with, they know how routes will be run or what adjustments might be made, or several might come, that's going to help.

"It's going to be able to send vibrations through the team that gets them on the same page faster, too, because I can't be everywhere."

Nathaniel Hackett knows Aaron Rodgers as well as anyone, previously serving as his offensive coordinator in Green Bay (before spending last year as the head coach of the Denver Broncos). Rodgers won two consecutive NFL MVP awards with Hackett, so the two have proven success together.

Chemistry is apparently something that's important to Rodgers in New York. He will be surroundedby familiar faces as the Jets fulfilled most of his apparent wishlist.

Aaron Rodgers' offense with Jets is loaded with weapons

Aaron Rodgers

In addition to adding Aaron Rodgers' former Packers wide receivers, the Jets offense has a ton of young talent to go with it.

Garrett Wilson was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, while Breece Hall was the favorite to win the same award before suffering an injury.

Their backfield also includes the dynamic Michael Carter as well the explosive Israel Abanikanda, who they recently selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. They also signed speedster Mecole Hardman to join veteran Corey Davis in a stacked wide receiver room. A pair of veteran tight ends in CJ Uzomah and Tyler Conklin rounds out a deep group of various weapons for Aaron Rodgers to utilize this year.

