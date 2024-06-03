"So much for innocent until proven guilty": Commanders fans react to Brandon McManus' release amid sexual assault allegations

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Brandon McManus
  • "So much for innocent until proven guilty": Commanders fans react to Brandon McManus' release amid sexual assault allegations

"So much for innocent until proven guilty": Commanders fans react to Brandon McManus' release amid sexual assault allegations

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jun 03, 2024 16:25 GMT
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars
"So much for innocent until proven guilty": Commanders fans react to Brandon McManus' release amid sexual assault allegations

Washington Commanders fans are reacting to the release of kicker Brandon McManus on Sunday evening. Washington announced they released McManus, which followed the kicker being accused of sexual assault after incidents on a flight to London in 2023.

also-read-trending Trending

Fans took to X to discuss the matter, with many being shocked at the speed of the franchise's decision:

"Guilty till proven innocent," a fan wrote.
"So much for innocent until proven guilty," a fan added.
"Yeah, it kinda sucks that he lost his job before he got a chance to defend himself but tbh this is the last thing we need to deal with right now after the last 25 years," a fan wrote.

That said, a lot of other fans were not surprised, and some were pleased:

"Swift action.. the new regime not playing I love it #Raisehail," this fan said.
"You figured it was coming," said another fan.

McManus signed a one-year deal with the Commanders on March 14 to be their starting kicker. With the release of McManus, Washington doesn't have a kicker on their roster.

Brandon McManus denies allegations

Brandon McManus is being sued by two women who allege he sexually assaulted them on a trans-Atlantic flight. The women were working as flight attendants on the Jacksonville Jaguars' Sept. 28 flight to London and allege he tried to kiss one of them and grinded and rubbed against both of them. They are seeking in excess of $1 million in damages.

Following the lawsuit, McManus' lawyer issued a statement saying his client denies any of the allegations taking place.

“We reiterate that the allegations against Brandon are and remain absolutely false and importantly, are contradicted by indisputable evidence and the accusers’ own prior inconsistent statements and omissions,” McManus' lawyer Brett R. Gallaway said, via Sportsnet.
"While we are disappointed with the team’s decision to release Brandon before he had the opportunity to defend against these fabricated claims, we will aggressively defend and clear Brandon’s name and reputation through the legal process. We intend to defeat these claims, fully exonerate him and look forward to seeing him back on the field where he belongs.”

Brandon McManus has been in the NFL since 2014 and he spent his first nine years with the Denver Broncos after spending last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी