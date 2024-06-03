"So much for innocent until proven guilty": Commanders fans react to Brandon McManus' release amid sexual assault allegations

Washington Commanders fans are reacting to the release of kicker Brandon McManus on Sunday evening. Washington announced they released McManus, which followed the kicker being accused of sexual assault after incidents on a flight to London in 2023.

Fans took to X to discuss the matter, with many being shocked at the speed of the franchise's decision:

"Guilty till proven innocent," a fan wrote.

"So much for innocent until proven guilty," a fan added.

"Yeah, it kinda sucks that he lost his job before he got a chance to defend himself but tbh this is the last thing we need to deal with right now after the last 25 years," a fan wrote.

That said, a lot of other fans were not surprised, and some were pleased:

"Swift action.. the new regime not playing I love it #Raisehail," this fan said.

"You figured it was coming," said another fan.

McManus signed a one-year deal with the Commanders on March 14 to be their starting kicker. With the release of McManus, Washington doesn't have a kicker on their roster.

Brandon McManus denies allegations

Brandon McManus is being sued by two women who allege he sexually assaulted them on a trans-Atlantic flight. The women were working as flight attendants on the Jacksonville Jaguars' Sept. 28 flight to London and allege he tried to kiss one of them and grinded and rubbed against both of them. They are seeking in excess of $1 million in damages.

Following the lawsuit, McManus' lawyer issued a statement saying his client denies any of the allegations taking place.

“We reiterate that the allegations against Brandon are and remain absolutely false and importantly, are contradicted by indisputable evidence and the accusers’ own prior inconsistent statements and omissions,” McManus' lawyer Brett R. Gallaway said, via Sportsnet.

"While we are disappointed with the team’s decision to release Brandon before he had the opportunity to defend against these fabricated claims, we will aggressively defend and clear Brandon’s name and reputation through the legal process. We intend to defeat these claims, fully exonerate him and look forward to seeing him back on the field where he belongs.”

Brandon McManus has been in the NFL since 2014 and he spent his first nine years with the Denver Broncos after spending last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars.