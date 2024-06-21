  • NFL
  • “So powerful”: Russell Wilson hails Reggie Jackson as MLB legend recounts racist horrors of Jim Crow era

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jun 21, 2024 14:44 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
Russell Wilson hails Reggie Jackson as MLB legend recounts horrors of Jim Crow era

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson hailed Reggie Jackson after he recounted racist remarks he encountered during the Jim Crow era of baseball. On Thursday, the MLB held a baseball game in Birmingham, Alabama, which included appearances from some of baseball's black legends.

During the pregame show, Jackson was asked how he felt about returning to Birmingham, where he played in the minors for three years, and Jackson recounted his harrowing experience.

also-read-trending Trending
"Coming back here is not easy. The racism when I played here, the difficulty of going through different places where we traveled. Fortunately, I had a manager and I had players on the team that helped me get through it. But I wouldn't wish it on anybody.
"I walked into restaurants, and they would point at me and say, 'The n***** can't eat here.' I would go to a hotel, and they would say, 'The n***** can't stay here.' We went to [Kansas City Athletics owner] Charlie Finley's country club for a welcome home dinner, and they pointed me out with the N-word: 'He can't come in here.'

Jackson went on to say his teammates and manager stood up for him. He believes had it not been for his white teammates and managers, he would have never made it to the major leagues. Following Jackson's remarks, Russell Wilson took to social media to thank him for telling his story.

"So Powerful. Thank You Reggie for all you did for the game of Baseball & All Sports. Without you and many others we wouldn’t be able to play the sports we all love. Thanks for being bold enough to share," Wilson tweeted.

Wilson wasn't the only NFL player to comment on Jackson's words, as Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray also took to X to thank him for telling his story.

"Worth the listen. Respect to Reggie Jackson for telling real history and giving a great answer," Murray wrote.

Reggie Jackson called Russell Wilson one of the greatest QBs ever

The respect between Reggie Jackson and Russell Wilson is mutual. Back in 2018, while Wilson was a member of the Seattle Seahawks, Jackson took to social media to praise the quarterback, calling Wilson one of the best in the league.

"Russell Wilson is a Short Story A Class Act proud to know you my brother yes you cudda been an All Star 2nd baseman but our chose to be one of the Greatest QBs in the NFL," Jackson wrote.

Wilson was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles out of high school but elected to go to college. He was then selected by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB draft and played in the minor leagues but chose to focus on the NFL.

Russell Wilson helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl in the 2013 season, and the nine-time Pro Bowler will be hoping to lead the Steelers to glory in the upcoming campaign.

