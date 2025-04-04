  • home icon
  • “So proud” - Trey McBride’s girlfriend Lauren Ranson reacts to TE’s $76,000,000 contract extension

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Apr 04, 2025 15:29 GMT
Trey McBride&rsquo;s girlfriend Lauren Ranson
Trey McBride’s girlfriend Lauren Ranson (Image Source: Instagram/@_laurenranson)

Trey McBride’s girlfriend, Lauren Ranson, was proud after the Cardinals tight end signed a four-year, $76 million extension with the Arizona Cardinals. The NFL star recorded his career-best of 1,146 yards in receiving last season.

The Cardinals shared the extension news on their Instagram account on Thursday. It was reshared by Ranson as she also penned down a caption cheering for the NFL star.

“4 more years in the desert🌵🤠 so proud of u #treymcbride,” Ranson wrote in the caption of the IG story.
Still from Trey McBride&rsquo;s girlfriend Lauren Ranson&#039;s Instagram story/@_laurenranson
Still from Trey McBride’s girlfriend Lauren Ranson's Instagram story/@_laurenranson

Trey McBride's new contract would guarantee him roughly $43 million, with an average annual value (AAV) of around $19 million. Not only that, but with this contract, he became the highest-paid tight end player in league history, surpassing Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in AAV.

George Kittle, formerly of the 49ers, was the highest-paid tight end player in terms of total contract value. He inked a deal with the Niners worth about $75 million (per Spotrac), which McBride has already eclipsed.

Here are the top 10 highest-paid tight end players in the NFL history over the years:

  1. Trey McBride, Cardinals: $76 million
  2. George Kittle, 49ers: $75 million
  3. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings: $66 million
  4. Dallas Goedert, Eagles: $57 million
  5. Mark Andrews, Ravens: $56 million
  6. David Njoku, Browns: $54.75 million
  7. Cole Kmet, Bears: $50 million
  8. Pat Freiermuth, Steelers: $48.4 million
  9. Taysom Hill, Saints: $40 million
  10. Dalton Schultz, Texans: $36 million
Kyler Murray cheers for Trey McBride upon his contract extension

The internet has erupted, sending congratulatory texts for the 25-year-old upon signing the contract extension with the Cardinals. Even Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray cheered for his fellow teammate on social media.

Murray shared a picture with McBride with a text, praising the star tight end.

"Maaaaan! So happy for my dawg, worth every penny! More work to be done but a great day," he wrote.
Trey McBride started his journey with the Cardinals in 2022 when he became the 55th pick in the second round of the NFL Draft. He amassed only 265 receiving yards in his rookie season. But as time progressed, McBride improved his game, giving his best in 2024.

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

