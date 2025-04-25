"So unbelievably proud of you" - Shemar Stewart's girlfriend Grace beams with pride as Bengals draft star DE with No. 17 pick

Shemar Stewart's girlfriend, Grace, cheered up for her boyfriend after he was selected in Round One of the 2025 NFL Draft. It was a memorable day for the Texas defensive end on Thursday as he became the 17th pick in the first round of the draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following the draft, Shemar Stewart's girlfriend shared a picture on Instagram to congratulate her boyfriend. Grace posted a beautiful picture of the couple along with a message that read:

"So unbelievably proud of you, my love!"

Still from Shemar Stewart's girlfriend Grace's Instagram story/@gracebelleuribe

Shemar Stewart was accompanied by his girlfriend on draft day. The couple looked good, complementing each other.

In the picture shared by Grace on Instagram story, Stewart was styled in an elegant green-colored three-piece while his girlfriend donned a high-slit black dress, pairing it with matching high-heeled sandals.

Stewart opened up about picking the green suit for the draft day while addressing the media after his selection.

"I saw it on a car that I really liked. I was like, ‘Dang, that color looks good," Stewart said (via SI). "And it was matching my jewelry. I told my suit guy, ‘Is it possible to make this color or find this color somewhere?’ And he did it.”

Cam Ward was selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, getting selected by the Tennessee Titans, while Travis Hunter was picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the second pick.. Abdul Carter, Will Campbell, Mason Graham and Tyler Booker were the other picks in Round 1 of the draft.

Shemar Stewart shares his excitement after being picked in 2025 NFL Draft

Stewart addressed the media after being picked by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 21-year-old expressed his excitement to be joining the team, calling it a "great blessing."

"I’m super excited," he said (via SI). "This has been a dream of mine as far as I can remember. It’s a great blessing to be here. God put me in this position. So blessed.”

Stewart played for Texas A&M in college football from 2022 to 2024. He will now continue his football journey with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals.

