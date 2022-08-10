"That's a sober man right there" - Social media pokes fun at Marshawn Lynch mugshot following his arrest 

It's been a while since we saw Marshawn Lynch dominate the headlines, but the former Seattle Seahawks running back put that situation to bed this week for all the wrong reasons.
Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas in the early hours of Tuesday, August 9, for driving under the influence.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted a statement saying that Lynch was arrested at a vehicle stop near Las Vegas Boulevard.
"The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment."
The LVMPD added that Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and subsequently booked for driving under the influence.
TMZ previously reported that Lynch was driving into the curb before he was pulled over. They also reported that Lynch refused a breathalyzer but had his blood drawn upon arrest.
Social media users didn't hold back on Lynch following his arrest, going off on the mugshot the City of Las Vegas released upon his arrest.
Caution: Some tweets may contain offensive language
A couple of Twitter users expressed disappointment and sadness at the news:
Marshawn Lynch's NFL career
Lynch, a running back in the NFL, had a glorious stint in the league and was arguably one of the most dominant running backs in the NFL.
Lynch, a native of Oakland, California, suited up for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, and the Oakland Raiders during his 12 seasons in the league. 'Beast Mode' is most notably known for winning Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks.
Lynch ran for 10,413 yards during stints with the Bills, the Seahawks, and the Raiders. He recorded 85 touchdowns and posted 2,214 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns.
Lynch, 36, was also selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2010s.
Marshawn Lynch's ventures in retirement
The former Seattle Seahawk has been keeping himself busy since calling time on his playing career. Lynch is a minority owner of NHL franchise Seattle Kraken and Seattle's own, Macklemore.
He's also an investor in Oakland Roots, a soccer club currently playing in the second-tier US men's soccer.
Lynch hasn't strayed too far from the NFL, though. Earlier this week, the Seahawks announced that Lynch would act as a "special correspondent" for the team in the preseason, though it remains to be seen if that's the case following his arrest in Las Vegas.