Twitter takes a hilarious dig at Tom Brady over his Madden 23 rating

Tom Brady is entering an unprecedented 23rd season in the NFL and his third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The three-time AP NFL MVP initially retired this offseason, only to announce his return soon after.

When the Madden 23 ratings were released, it didn’t dramatically impact the Buccaneers quarterback, but it didn’t stop Twitter from taking shots over his rating.

Twitter Sports shared a tweet about the quarterback's rating, stating:

"He's a 97 in Madden but comes out of retirement after every season."

For the 44-year-old quarterback, his Madden rating of 97 is definitely warranted given his performance last season. He led the league in both passing yards (5,316 yards) and touchdown passes (43) in 2021.

The 2021 season marked the most passing yards he's ever thrown in a season in his career, eclipsing his 5,235 yards in the 2011 season as the New England Patriots quarterback.

Furthermore, the 43 touchdown passes were second to the 50 he threw in the 2007 season while with the Patriots. The quarterback also finished second in the AP NFL MVP voting, third in the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and made second-team All-Pro last season.

Tom Brady comes out on top in Madden 23 QB rankings

Tom Brady after Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV

Brady's 97 rating in Madden 23 is the highest amongst quarterbacks and marks another season where his rating is above 90.

The 97 rating marks the fifth time he's received that honor. The last time his Madden's rating was under 90 was in Madden 03. In that year's game, he had an 84 overall rating.

Throughout the Madden video game franchise, he has reached the illustrious 99 rating five times, most recently in Madden 19. He's definitely far from his first-ever rating in Madden 01, coming in with a 57 rating and a 51 rating the following year.

His 97 rating was a slightly better rating than the reigning AP NFL MVP, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (96), and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (95).

Let's see if the Buccaneers quarterback can live up to his 97 rating entering the 2022 season.

