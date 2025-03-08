"Solid depth move": 49ers fans have their say as team claims CB Tre Tomlinson off waivers from Rams

The San Francisco 49ers picked up cornerback Tre Tomlinson off waivers from the LA Rams on Friday, the team announced. The Rams waived the 25-year-old defensive back one day earlier after he spent the entire 2024 season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Fans reacted to the move on X (formerly Twitter).

Tomlinson, the cousin of Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, was taken by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft. He played in 15 games as a rookie, posting only 45 snaps on defense but playing 318 snaps on special teams. In that limited time, he had 13 tackles.

TCU product won the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award as the country's best defensive back. He also assisted in leading the Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff, returning an interception for a score against Michigan in TCU's Fiesta Bowl win.

Fans provided mixed opinions on the acquisition, with some seeing it as a savvy depth move:

"Solid depth move for the Niners," a fan wrote.

"I really really like this for them tbh. He's so scrappy," one fan commented.

Others questioned whether Tomlinson would provide a significant contribution:

"Just to ride the bench," one fan tweeted.

"I’m not sure if this is a good thing or bad thing," another fan said.

"Of course they did lol," a fan wrote.

49ers prioritize special teams and depth with Tre Tomlinson acquisition

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

As per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers quickly seized Tre Tomlinson after his release.

The 49ers' move to claim Tomlinson fits what seems to be a re-emphasis on upgrading their special teams unit going into the 2025 season. San Francisco had previously let go of special teams coordinator Brian Schneider earlier this offseason and replaced him with Brant Boyer.

At 5-foot-8, Tomlinson is below the average size the 49ers like their outside cornerbacks to be. But his 4.41 speed at the NFL Combine may make it possible for him to fill in behind Deommodore Lenoir at the nickel spot. He arrives as the 49ers seek to replace the departing cornerback Charvarius Ward.

The defense's backfield has added promising up-and-coming talent in Lenoir and sophomore cornerback Renaldo Green, but the group has struggled with injuries in 2024.

For Tomlinson, the transition is a new chance to stake his claim after being buried at the back of the LA Rams' depth chart by corners such as Ahkello Witherspoon, Darius Williams and Cobie Durant.

