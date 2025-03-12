"Solid pickup for Bo Nix": Broncos fans buzz as Evan Engram signs $23,000,000 deal with Denver in free agency

The Denver Broncos signed Evan Engram to a two-year, $23 million contract on the first day of the NFL's free agency period. The tight end spent the last three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars after spending the first five years of his career as a member of the New York Giants.

He has earned Pro Bowl honors twice - including as recently as 2023 - however, Engram is coming off an injury-riddled season where he appeared in just nine games, recording 47 receptions for 365 yards and one touchdown.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the deal, tweeting:

"Broncos are signing two-time Pro-Bowl TE Evan Engram to a two-year deal. Denver has been seeking TE help in recent seasons and now finally has found some."

Check out the tweet from Adam Schefter below:

Expand Tweet

Fans shared their reaction to the Broncos' latest free agency move. @kjasdubs labeled the move as a solid pickup for quarterback Bo Nix:

"Solid pickup for Bo. His Team."

@Olking07 questioned if the tight end can stay healthy and produce:

"but can Engram stay healthy and deliver?"

@ChandlerBing_12 predicted that the Broncos can dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West:

"Denver with a sneaky good roster now, Might be in line to win the division this year."

@Bullish_Mike0 believes that the move has put the league on notice:

"The Broncos officially has let the league know they aren’t playing around they are gearing up to win 💯 😎 Happy for broncos fan 🔥"

@Keeghal132 claimed that Engram was held back by mediocre quarterback play:

"Good signing. Engram has been held back by mediocre qb play now has a shot to make a big splash with Nix."

@YYSP120120 compared Denver's offseason to the Atlanta Falcons a year ago:

"The Broncos are the Falcons of last offseason … They running away with the title of best offseason so far"

Evan Engram is not the only big-name addition the Denver Broncos have made

Evan Engram represents a significant upgrade for a Denver Broncos offense that produced minimally at the tight end position last year. They did not have a tight end with more than 19 receptions, 188 yards, and three touchdowns last season. Making matters worse for the 2024 offense, each of those numbers was reached by a different player.

Engram is hardly the only splash pickup the Broncos have made in the early stages of free agency. Denver has brought in a pair of former San Francisco 49ers to help shore up their defense. They signed safety Talanoa Hufanga to a three-year, $45 million deal before giving linebacker Dre Greenlaw a three-year, $35 million deal.

The Broncos were 10-7 last season but suffered a 31-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. They are looking to improve their roster and take advantage of quarterback Bo Nix's rookie deal.

