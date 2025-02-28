"Some kind of external hate" - Shedeur Sanders fires back at critics questioning his elite QB status

Shedeur Sanders is in Indianapolis for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine festivities. During his media scrum, Sanders was asked a plethora of questions, including his thoughts on how team meetings have been going for him so far.

Sanders said it's easy meeting with NFL teams because he's simply being himself, and you either like it or you don't.

He then hit out at those who say he's not a top quarterback in the draft. Sanders said:

"When people say I'm not one of the top QBs or the top QB, what are y'all going based on? I did it year after year after year. Obviously it has to be some kind of external hate that you have for the last name, because I've proven myself on the field."

Sanders concluded his senior season with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record, finishing with an Alamo Bowl appearance against BYU, where they lost 36-14.

The senior signal-caller had the unique experience of being coached by his father and Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders throughout his collegiate career. Coach Prime served as his head coach at Jackson State and Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders will depart for the NFL, where his father will not be a part of any potential coaching staff at the next level. There were initial rumors that Coach Prime could fill one of the league's then-vacant head coaching positions.

Many will be interested to see if he can replicate his college success in the NFL without his father serving as head coach.

Shedeur Sanders rivals Cam Ward for top quarterback spot in 2025 NFL Draft

NCAA Football: Pop Tarts Bowl-Iowa State at Miami - Source: Imagn

Only one quarterback threw more touchdown passes than Shedeur Sanders in 2024, and that was Miami Hurricanes signal-caller Cam Ward. Ward and Sanders are familiar with one another, as they both share a quarterback coach in Darrell Colbert Jr. and often train together.

Now, the pair are competing to become the first quarterback taken off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's unclear who will get that coveted spot, as several quarterback-needy teams sit atop the NFL draft order, and their preferences at the signal-caller position won't be made public.

Regardless of who goes first, neither Sanders nor Ward are expected to be available for very long come draft day.

