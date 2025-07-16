"Some voters need their brain checked" - NFL fans react as Ja'Marr Chase ranks above Justin Jefferson in executives and coaches' top 10 WRs list

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase took top spot on the executives and coaches' list that ranked the top 10 WRs for the 2025 season. However, after ESPN published its rankings on Wednesday, fans had some interesting reactions to the top-10 list.
Many felt that Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson was more deserving than Chase of the first place on the WRs list.
"Some of the voters need their brain checked," one tweeted.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"Chase is not better than jefferson no matter what way you put it. One triple crown season does not make him better lmfao," another added.
"So the thing about this list is that it sucks. So many of these league folks apparently don’t know ball, which is wild," a third commented.
Meanwhile, some felt that Chase was deserving of being ranked as the No. 1 WR heading into the 2025 season.
"Chase is the best receiver in the league," one wrote.
"Chase has always been better than Jefferson," a fan commented.
"Chase > Jefferson always," a user tweeted.
Notably, Jefferson was the No. 1 player on the list last season, while Chase was ranked No. 2. Now, the two players have switched places heading into the 2025 season.
Ja'Marr Chase signed a blockbuster contract extension with the Bengals this offseason
Ja'Marr Chase signed a blockbuster four-year, $161 million contract extension with the Bengals this offseason. His deal features a $40.25 million annual average salary, which is the highest among wideouts in the NFL.
The Bengals selected Chase with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Since then, he has been one of the best wideouts in the league, earning Pro Bowl selections in each of his four seasons in Cincinnati.
Chase helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl in 2022. However, his team lost to the LA Rams at the final hurdle.
Chase has recorded 5,425 yards and 46 touchdowns on 395 receptions during his four years with the Bengals. It will be interesting to see if the WR can earn his fifth straight Pro Bowl selection next season.
Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.