"Some voters need their brain checked" - NFL fans react as Ja'Marr Chase ranks above Justin Jefferson in executives and coaches' top 10 WRs list

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase took top spot on the executives and coaches' list that ranked the top 10 WRs for the 2025 season. However, after ESPN published its rankings on Wednesday, fans had some interesting reactions to the top-10 list.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN LINK Execs, coaches, scouts rank NFL's top 10 WRs: *Chase finally beats Jefferson *Collins, Nabers debut in top 8 *Five players tied for last two spots: Evans, Wilson, McLaurin, Nacua, Thomas Jr. GMs and HCs help break tie

Many felt that Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson was more deserving than Chase of the first place on the WRs list.

"Some of the voters need their brain checked," one tweeted.

Reed Row @msulionsfan LINK Some of the voters need their brain checked

"Chase is not better than jefferson no matter what way you put it. One triple crown season does not make him better lmfao," another added.

"So the thing about this list is that it sucks. So many of these league folks apparently don’t know ball, which is wild," a third commented.

Meanwhile, some felt that Chase was deserving of being ranked as the No. 1 WR heading into the 2025 season.

"Chase is the best receiver in the league," one wrote.

"Chase has always been better than Jefferson," a fan commented.

"Chase > Jefferson always," a user tweeted.

Notably, Jefferson was the No. 1 player on the list last season, while Chase was ranked No. 2. Now, the two players have switched places heading into the 2025 season.

Ja'Marr Chase signed a blockbuster contract extension with the Bengals this offseason

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase - Source: Getty

Ja'Marr Chase signed a blockbuster four-year, $161 million contract extension with the Bengals this offseason. His deal features a $40.25 million annual average salary, which is the highest among wideouts in the NFL.

The Bengals selected Chase with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Since then, he has been one of the best wideouts in the league, earning Pro Bowl selections in each of his four seasons in Cincinnati.

Chase helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl in 2022. However, his team lost to the LA Rams at the final hurdle.

Chase has recorded 5,425 yards and 46 touchdowns on 395 receptions during his four years with the Bengals. It will be interesting to see if the WR can earn his fifth straight Pro Bowl selection next season.

