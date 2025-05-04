"Some of the weakest sh*t I ever heard of" - NFL fans troll Tank Dell as Texans WR takes anesthesia for leg tattoo 

NFL social media fans were not shy in their criticism of Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell. Fans reacted to him reportedly getting a huge horror-themed leg sleeve tattoo under anesthesia.

Dell suffered badly in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season while playing against the Kansas City Chiefs. The injury was quite bad, which included a kneecap dislocation, torn ACL, torn medial and lateral collateral ligaments, and meniscus.

The wide receiver underwent two surgeries, one of which was conducted in March 2025.

As he resumed his rehabilitation, Dell opted for a horror-based tattoo from his right thigh to his ankle. The tattoo features retro horror icons like Michael Myers from "Halloween" and Chucky from the "Child's Play" films. Inked Central initially broke the news on the artwork on Instagram last month.

Many fans took a harsh stance on Dell's decision to use anesthesia:

"Anesthesia for a tattoo is some of the weakest sh*t I ever heard of."

Another user wrote: "If you can't take the pain, don't get the tattoo. Too many people dying from this."

"Better put on some muscle instead," suggested another fan on X.

The criticism continued with more comments:

Another fan commented, "This might be the softest thing I've ever seen."

One user added: "He's lucky he woke up."

Tank Dell's challenging NFL journey continues amid recovery

Injuries have halted Tank Dell's NFL playing career since the Houston Texans drafted him. The latest knee injury is his second consecutive season-ending blow, preceded by a Week 13 fibula fracture during his rookie year in 2023.

Before having his 2024 campaign truncated, Tank Dell had compiled 51 catches for 667 yards and three scores over 14 games. That came after an encouraging rookie year in which he posted 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven scores with a target yardage average of 9.5.

Dell's absence left its mark on the Texans, which responded by restocking its receiving unit in the 2025 NFL draft. Houston selected Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins with their first pick and later added his college teammate Jaylin Noel in the third round.

According to reports, Tank Dell is expected to miss the entire 2025 season as he continues recovering from his knee injury.

