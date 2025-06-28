"Somebody go save" - Dez Bryant calls out Ace Bailey's agent Omar Cooper as ex-Scarlet Knights SF snubs reporting to Utah after No. 5 pick

On June 25, the Utah Jazz used their first-round, No. 5 pick to select Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey. In 2024 at Rutgers, Bailey had a phenomenal campaign and averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 steals for the Scarlet Knights.
However, there is some considerable controversy brewing in Utah as it was heavily reported prior to the selection process that Bailey did not want to be picked by the Jazz franchise.
According to NBC NBA analyst Kurt Helin, "Ace Bailey did not work out for the Utah Jazz — or any NBA team — in the run-up to the 2025 NBA draft as his agent tried to steer him to his reportedly preferred East Coast destinations of Washington D.C. or Brooklyn."
Furthermore, there were various reports highlighting how Bailey had yet to have strong contact with the Jazz organization after being drafted and had not reported to the team.
This ongoing situation led former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant to get involved on social media and call out the agent of Bailey.
Bryant reposted a video by the X profile 'Hoop Herald', one that appears to show the agent of Bailey, Omar Cooper, showing off his sharp-looking clothing and attire while in a car with music playing.
Bryant then made clear that somebody needs to help out Bailey in this situation.
"Somebody go save Ace Bailey man.. hell naw 😂." he said.
Who were the players taken before Ace Bailey in the 2025 NBA Draft?
As alluded to, Bailey was taken No. 5 overall to the Utah Jazz. The players taken before him were Cooper Flagg to the Dallas Mavericks, Dylan Harper to the San Antonio Spurs, VJ Edgecombe to the Philadelphia 76ers, and Kon Knueppel to the Charlotte Hornets.
If the reports were accurate and Bailey wanted to be selected by the Washington Wizards or the Brooklyn Nets, he would have had to have dropped further in the NBA Draft order. Although it was not too much further down the draft order, Washington was picking at No. 6 while Brooklyn was picking at No. 8.
