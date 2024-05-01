"Somebody's got to know": Joe Burrow shares unique view on aliens debate during live New Heights show in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a unique view of aliens.

Burrow was on the live show of New Heights when Jason and Travis Kelce brought the show to Cincinnati.

During the live podcast, Burrow was asked about aliens. The quarterback shared a unique take, as he believes aliens can be invisible.

"I mean, I feel like if they are advanced enough to come and visit us, then they're advanced enough to cloak their technology from us and we won't be able to see it. So maybe people we know about it, maybe we don't. But I feel like somebody's got to know," Burrow said on New Heights.

After Burrow's comments, Jason Kelce said he needed more evidence of aliens before he believed they exist.

"I gotta say. Until I see aliens or UFOs on something that's not like the worst video...I gotta see a little bit more evidence before I get it for you."

Whether or not aliens are real is a debate that will continue, but the Bengals quarterback's opinion is definitely something.

Joe Burrow is healthy entering 2024 NFL season

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is nearly fully health and should be ready for the start of the 2024 NFL season.

Burrow had season-ending surgery on his wrist on Nov. 27 for a torn ligament. Since then, the quarterback has been rehabbing and will be ready for the start of next season.

Entering the year, Burrow knows the Bengals can compete for the Super Bowl with the right pieces, which he said wasn't the case last season.

"We need the guys that we draft to come in and be productive and take on the leadership roles that we've lost the last couple of years," Burrow said, via NFL. "And we need to bring in the right pieces this offseason too, whether it's the draft or free agency.

"Like I said, the injuries were what they were last year, but we weren't good enough in a lot of different places to make a Super Bowl run in my opinion."

Before the injury last year, Burrow was 244-for-365 for 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.