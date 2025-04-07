“Somebody secretly loves him enough”: Mike Florio predicts surprise trade-up for Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders had a magnificent four-year collegiate career, split between the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes. With the 2025 NFL draft just weeks away, he has long been projected to be a top-five selection. There has been recent discourse that his status could be slipping following his pro day last week.

Mike Florio of NBC Sports predicted that if Sanders makes it past the New Orleans Saints, who hold the ninth overall pick, someone will trade up for him.

Speaking on "Pro Football Talk" on Monday, the NFL insider stated:

"I think somebody secretly loves him enough that if he snakes past the Saints at nine, somebody's going to actually trade up. Whoever gets him is going to trade up to get him. They're going to feel compelled to go get him because they're going to be concerned that somebody else feels the same way they do."

Check out Mike Florio's comments on Shedeur Sanders below (starting at the 1:23 mark):

Florio added that owners have more of an impact on first-round draft picks and potential franchise quarterbacks. He noted that those involved in the decision-making process will act accordingly to continue to receive paychecks.

Robert Griffin III demands NFL media to 'stop hate' toward Shedeur Sanders

Much was made of Shedeur Sanders' pro day on Friday, with several pundits criticizing him for patting the ball before making throws. Robert Griffin III called out media members for looking for a reason to be critical of the Colorado quarterback.

The 2011 Heisman winner and 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year tweeted over the weekend:

"Some NFL Media- “Shedeur Sanders patting the ball before he throws is a MASSIVE problem.” People with Common Sense- “Tom Brady patted the ball before he threw it.” Some NFL Media- “……..” Stop the hate already."

Check out Robert Griffin III's tweet on Sanders below:

Sanders has faced plenty of scrutiny during the pre-draft process, which is often the case for high-profile players. While it is unclear how that will affect his draft stock, the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is widely considered one of the top two quarterbacks - along with Cam Ward - in this draft class.

