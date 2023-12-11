On Sunday, Myles Garrett continued his campaign for the Defensive Player of the Year award with another fantastic exhibition, this time against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cleveland Browns won 31-27 and improved to 8-5 on the back of Joe Flacco's excellent day.

But the Browns had to grind hard. Garrett himself notched a sack and nine pressures against a Jaguars' offensive line that, one more time, struggled to contain the opposing pass rush. He still made the most of his opportunities, but it was clear that he could've done more if the officials hadn't missed a few calls.

After the game, Myles Garrett was livid with the referees. While the star defensive end acknowledged that it is a tough job, he also said that they must be held accountable for the amount of mistakes they commit through the course of a game:

Myles Garrett is still one of Vegas' favorite for 2023 DPOY award

With +225, the Cleveland Browns superstar is just below Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons in the current odds, with Parsons sitting at +125.

There's an argument to be made that Garrett is the player with the most impact in games - and that's a big statement if you consider that Aaron Donald is still active. With his combination of power, speed and athleticism, he demands double blocks constantly.

Conversely, Parsons' transition to a full-time EDGE defender has been excellent. He currently has 11.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits, close to Garrett's numbers as well (14 sacks, 26 quarterback hits), which can only show how he has transformed himself into an elite player.

The third favorite is Watt, who bagged himself the award in 2021 but struggled with injuries the previous year. He's in the same elite category such as Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons, and is number two in the league in sacks. His name can't be discarded as well.

What's the next game for the Cleveland Browns?

With four games remaining and an 8-5 record, things should get easier for the Browns in the final games of the regular season. They'll play the Chicago Bears at home in Week 15.

There will be remaining games against the Houston Texans, the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals on the schedule.