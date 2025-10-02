"Someone struck a chord": 49ers' Kyle Shanahan addresses Robert Saleh's fiery exchange with Jaguars HC Liam Coen

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's controversial &quot;signal-stealing-type system&quot; comment on the Jacksonville Jaguars last week triggered coach Liam Coen.Coen took exception to the comment and was involved in a verbal spat with Saleh after the Jaguars' 26-21 win against the 49ers on Sunday. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the exchange when he was asked who could beat up his defensive coordinator.“Just me… I’d probably bet on Dan Campbell over a lot of people,&quot; Shanahan said. &quot;Saleh is too nice. Someone (Liam Coen) struck a chord the other day. I don’t think any fight going on. It’s comical looking back on it now.”While the altercation grabbed headlines, Saleh walked back his comments, saying he meant to compliment the Jaguars' preparation and made a wrong choice of words.&quot;It's all good,&quot; Saleh said. &quot;Whatever happened on Sunday doesn't change how I feel. In my heart, I genuinely was trying to give a compliment. I own the fact that I probably used a wrong choice of words. But however you want to word it, they're really, really good at putting their players in position to be successful.&quot;49ers' Kyle Shanahan felt Liam Coen was &quot;sensitive&quot; about Robert Saleh's commentKyle Shanahan said he didn't watch the sideline altercation after Sunday's game, but felt Coen overrated on Saleh's comment, which was misinterpreted.&quot;I didn’t see what happened, so I’m not sure, I don't think he [Liam] shouldn't be that sensitive about it,&quot; Shanahan said. &quot;But it is what it is. I'm not too worried about it.&quot;After Coen refused to shake his hands, Saleh said he intended to compliment the Jaguars and felt his words triggered the Jacksonville coach.&quot;The intent was to say exactly what I just said, that I think he's doing a really nice job, which I do,&quot; Saleh said. &quot;I just wanted to let him know that I appreciate the way he's going about his business with his football team. Everyone has a trigger, I guess.&quot;The 49ers will be looking to put the controversy behind them as they are at the Los Angeles Rams for their Week 5 game on Thursday.