"Something must not be right": NFL HC expresses concerns about Christian Wilkins after Raiders' sudden release of DE

The Las Vegas Raiders received some shocking news out of nowhere on Thursday. The franchise has suddenly decided to part ways with its DE Christian Wilkins amid his rehab. After the news broke out, an NFL HC reportedly expressed his concerns about Wilkins.The Raiders signed him on a four-year, $110 million contract last year. However, Wilkins only played five games for the black and silver side, as he sustained a serious injury. In Week 5 of the 2024 season, the DE suffered a Jones fracture.According to reports, the Raiders wanted Wilkins to undergo surgery, but he denied. It appears that this eventually led to the franchise moving forward without the DE.NFL insider Dianna Russini provided an update on the matter on X on Thursday.&quot;After speaking with a few teams tonight, it sounds like the next step for Christian Wilkins will be taking visits and undergoing physicals with potential suitors,&quot; Russini tweeted. &quot;One HC emphasized, 'He’s not healthy enough to play for the Raiders… Something must not be right.'&quot;Las Vegas Raiders released a statement after the release of Christian WilkinsAfter releasing Christian Wilkins, the Raiders uploaded a statement on social media. The team claimed that its goal is to deliver excellence on and off the field. With no clear indication of the future, the franchise believed this move was necessary.&quot;We have decided that it is in the best interest of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins and he has been informed of his release from the team. The franchise has a Commitment to Excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play for Christian, this transaction was necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season.&quot;It will be interesting to see what's next for Wilkins as the 2025 NFL season is almost upon us.