“Something really entertaining that could happen” - NFL analyst foresees Aaron Rodgers joining forces with Tom Brady, Pete Carroll in AFC West

Aaron Rodgers does not have a team for the 2025 season. While the veteran quarterback is still a member of the New York Jets, the franchise has made it clear that it's going to move in a different direction for the upcoming season. Rodgers has not said anything about whether he plans to remain active or retire from the NFL.

There are a number of teams in need of a quarterback in 2025. The draft class is considered weak by many analysts in the position, meaning that names such as Rodgers and Russell Wilson have added value to teams in need of a passer.

The idea of Tom Brady, Pete Carroll and Aaron Rodgers joining forces in Las Vegas would've sounded absurd in the past. But for Jamie Erdahl, who hosts Good Morning Football on NFL Network, this is a real possibility for the 2025 season:

"I do think that there's an evil laugh capability here in the AFC West that the Las Vegas Raiders could pull off between Brady pulling in Aaron. I think there's something happening with the Raiders where it could kind of come back with "We're just going to take it right down". I don't know what they would do with it after one year, but I really think there is something in the spirit of being petty and competitive. I think there's something really entertaining that could happen."

Where Aaron Rodgers could play in the 2025 season?

As it stands, the team favorite to land his services would not need him to move. After their failures with Daniel Jones, the New York Giants are the favorites to land the veteran quarterback - provided that he does not retire -, according to beat writer Connor Hughes.

The Giants have the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could select a quarterback to develop in the next few years. Adding the former Packers superstar would give them a better chance of competing in the short term while preparing for their future.

At 41 years of age, there's no certainty about what the quarterback will do. He did not publicly claim anything related to the 2025 season; he has one year left on his contract with the Jets, but he won't return to play under Aaron Glenn's leadership.

