Son of HOFer Jason Taylor, Mason Taylor reveals advice from his father and uncle Zach Thomas ahead of 2025 NFL draft

LSU tight end prospect Mason Taylor prepares for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. Taylor has established himself as one of the top tight ends in a deep class at the position.

Luckily for Taylor, as he approaches one of the most important events of his life in Green Bay, he has a wealth of experience in his corner to lean on. Taylor's father, Jason Taylor, is a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, three-time First-Team All-Pro and a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee as a defensive end and linebacker.

If that wasn't enough, his uncle, Zach Thomas, is also a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker as a five-time First-Team All-Pro with the Miami Dolphins. Speaking to NBC Sports, Mason Taylor explained that both his father and uncle have given him tremendous advice ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

“They’ve told me it’s a long process,” Taylor said. “It’s one of the longest years of your life, up until rookie minicamp in the season, but really just staying in tune with my discipline and kind of working at it, like I’ve been for the past three months, and then you’re switching over to visits, really just being where your feet are and being yourself, so enjoying the process, being where your feet are, being yourself to all these teams, and really just selling yourself and not anything else.”

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Taylor was a three-year starting tight end for the Tigers and comes off a junior campaign in which he caught 55 passes for 546 yards and two touchdowns. The six-foot-five, 255-pound tight end has been featured in many draft analysts' top-five rankings at the position.

Where will Mason Taylor land in the 2025 NFL draft?

Mason Taylor has emerged as one of the standout names in the tight end class of 2025, alongside Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland and Elijah Arroyo. With such a deep class at tight end, many are wondering where the young man who already has two Pro Football Hall of Famers in his family will end up when it's all said and done from Lambeau Field on April 24.

One possibility is the New Orleans Saints, who hosted Taylor for a visit at their team facility this week. Taylor was spotted speaking with former Saints tight end-turned-scout Josh Hill at Taylor's LSU pro day. He also met with the Denver Broncos during the NFL scouting combine last month, according to a report from KUSA-TV's Mike Klis. With all that said, it will be interesting to see where the promising tight end begins his NFL journey ahead of the 2025 season.

