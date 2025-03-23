Son of legendary Broncos WR Ed McCaffrey, Luke sends 4-word message during off-season training with brother Christian

Denver Broncos legend Ed McCaffrey's sons, Luke and Christian, are training together in preparation for the offseason programs with their respective teams.

On Saturday, Luke shared a few pictures from his workout regime on Instagram, including one with his elder brother Christian after what appeared to be a session on the treadmill.

"Long way to go," Luke captioned his IG post.

The Washington Commanders drafted Luke in the third round last year. During his rookie season in the big league, the wideout recorded 168 yards on 18 receptions, posting 299 yards on 10 kick returns.

Meanwhile, Christian had an injury-ridden 2024 season with the San Francisco 49ers. He played four games, contributing 202 yards on 50 carries, along with 146 yards on 15 receptions with no touchdowns.

Christian missed the first eight games for San Francisco last season since he was on injured reserve with Achilles injuries in both legs. He returned to play in four games before a PCL injury ruled him out for the rest of the season.

However, Christian is gearing up for his comeback, while putting in the offseason work with Luke.

Ed has four sons. His eldest, Max, played as a wideout at Duke and had stints with the practice squads of NFL teams. He played five games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and one for the 49ers in 2018. Max is now an offensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins.

Meanwhile, Ed's second youngest, Dylan, played college football as a quarterback for the Northern Colorado Bears. Christian is Ed's second-born, while Luke is the youngest.

Broncos legend Ed McCaffrey was pleased with Denver's early activity in free agency

NFL: Former Denver Broncos WR Ed McCaffrey - Source: Imagn

When the Broncos signed tight end Evan Engram in free agency on March 12, Ed McCaffrey is thrilled with the direction the franchise is heading as he welcomed Engram to the team with a post on X.

"WINNING! I know there is no official scorecard for the NFL's "legal tampering" period but it certainly seems the ⁦@Broncos are crushing it! Welcome to Mile High Evan Engram! #BroncosCountry," Ed tweeted.

Ed played nine seasons with the Broncos, from 1995 to 2003, and won two Super Bowls. He had also won the Super Bowl during his one-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers in 1994.

