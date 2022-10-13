Two-time Super Bowl champion’s son arrested for role in fatal hit-and-run outside LSU campus

The son of Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterback Bubby Brister recently turned himself in to the authorities. This follows a hit-and-run that killed 44-year-old Jude Jarreau in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, near the campus of LSU. Per the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Walter Andrew Brister IV has been charged with hit-and-run.

As reported by the Baton Rouge Advocate, police believe Brister was behind the wheel of a black Range Rover SUV that hit Jarreau, who was crossing the street. Jarreau passed away at the scene. The driver left the scene of the incident prior to the police arriving.

Police later sought help from the public for information about the incident. The attorney representing 21-year-old, John McLindon, said his client started arranging to turn himself in after he realized someone had died. He also said:

"I was on the phone with (District Attorney) Hillar Moore Sunday. I said we’re not running, we’re not hiding, we want to self-surrender. He put me in touch with BRPD."

Per Louisiana law, Brister could face up to 10 years in prison and be fined up to $5,000 if he is found guilty. The son of the Super Bowl-winning quarterback played in Northern Colorado as a freshman last year in limited action with the school.

The NFL Career of the Super Bowl-winning quarterback Bubby Brister

Bubby Brister under center with the Denver Broncos

Bubby Brister was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 1986 NFL Draft, where he played the first seven seasons of his career. He next played two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (1993 - 1994) and then the New York Jets for a season (1995).

After not playing in the NFL in 1996, he found himself backing up Hall of Famer John Elway with the Denver Broncos for three seasons (1997 - 1999), winning two Super Bowl rings. Brister ended his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2000.

He started 75 games in his 14-year career in the year, throwing 81 touchdowns and 78 interceptions.

