Sony Michel is healthy and alive.

On Monday, former Ravens and Seahawks Alex Collins died in a motorcycle accident in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. But one betting insider initially got it all wrong.

BeatinTheBookie.com initially reported that two-time Super Bowl champion Sony Michel was the one who had died in said accident. The tweet has since been deleted, but Beantown USA was able to save a screenshot:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The X post erroneously declaring Sony Michel's "death" - via @BeantownUS

Sony Michel denies reports of death in Lauderdale Lakes crash

Michel shot down that report with two words that confirmed that he was alive and well:

"Fake news"

Expand Tweet

BeatinTheBookie.com eventually made a six-post statement and apology:

BeatinTheBookie's apology over the false Sony Michel report - part 1

BeatinTheBookie's apology over the false Sony Michel report - part 2

BeatinTheBookie's apology over the false Sony Michel report - part 3

A brief overview of Sony Michel's career and stats

After a two-sport high school career in his home state of Florida (he also did track and field in addition to football), Sony Michel committed to Georgia in 2013 for the 2014 season. There, he would form a devastating running back duo with Nick Chubb, though he missed multiple games as a freshman because of a shoulder fracture.

His biggest moment came at the 2018 Rose Bowl, where he rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner in double overtime. Being named offensive MVP.

That performance put Michel high on the fantasy drafts, and he went 31st overall to the New England Patriots in 2018. He rushed for almost 1,000 yards and six touchdowns and immediately won a Super Bowl as he broke the record fpr most postseason touchdowns by a rookie.

After two more seasons in Foxboro, he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, where he would win another Super Bowl. He spent his final season with the crosstown Chargers before shockingly retiring in late July at just 28.

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke up on Michel's retirement:

“It’s a bummer, but his body is feeling like it’s talking to him, and I have nothing but respect and appreciation for the competitor that he is. I love Sony and we’ll continue to stay in touch.

McVay also called Michel "the epitome of a pro" and "a hugely instrumental piece" for the Rams' 2021 title team.

Expand Tweet