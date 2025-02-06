Sophie Hall claims she slept with Tyreek Hill amid lawsuit against Dolphins WR: Reports

Sophie Hall reportedly claimed that she slept with Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill amidst the lawsuit against the NFL star. In 2024, Hall filed a lawsuit against the Dolphins star player, alleging that he fractured her leg during a football session.

In her lawsuit, the plus-size model claimed that during a backyard football session in 2023 at Tyreek Hill's Florida mansion, the wide receiver allegedly knocked her down with such force that it broke her leg, requiring her to undergo reconstructive surgery.

The lawsuit took a new turn recently when, on Wednesday, Sophie Hall made a shocking claim against Tyreek Hill. In a deposition viewed by the Daily Mail, the social media influencer alleged that she had sex with the wide receiver the night she injured her leg during the football session.

Moreover, according to the new report, they allegedly also got intimate the following day. However, Hill’s lawyer, Robert Horwitz, questioned the social media influencer about whether she had called the police or tried to stay in a different room. In response, Hall stated (via New York Post):

“No, because he was only aggressive in that moment after they had laughed at him and, and during those plays, but after the plays it went back to a normal demeanor, so he was being more himself."

Tyreek Hill and Sophie Hall reportedly connected after she enrolled her son in a football camp. They allegedly talked over the phone before meeting in person.

All About Sophie Hall’s lawsuit against Tyreek Hill

After meeting on social media, Tyreek Hill reportedly invited Hall to his Florida mansion in 2023, where they played a friendly football game. According to Hall, she managed to knock Hill down during the game.

She claimed in her 2024 lawsuit that Hill became angry and fractured her leg. The lawsuit states (via the New York Times):

"Unfortunately, after getting ‘humiliated’’ in front of friends and family when he was knocked backwards during a friendly football lesson by his friend Sophie Hall, Tyreek became enraged and forcefully and purposefully shoved Ms. Hall, severely fracturing her leg."

However, in March 2024, Hill’s attorney, Julius B. Collins, responded to the lawsuit, calling it baseless. In a statement to ESPN, the attorney stated that Hall sustained her injury by tripping over a dog. Moving forward to 2025, Hall revealed that she and Hill were intimate after her leg injury.

