“Sorry, I'm obsessed” - Jack Bech’s GF, Kylie Young, swoons over Raiders TE's shirtless look by pool

Jack Bech spent the weekend with his girlfriend, Kylie Young, enjoying a poolside outing. On Saturday, Young shared a shirtless picture of her boyfriend on Instagram.

Young posted a snap of the NFL star enjoying the view while sitting by the poolside, with a sweet caption.

"Sorry, I am obsessed w the view," she wrote.

Jack Bech’s GF Kylie Young swoons over Raiders TE's shirtless look by pool/@kylie.youngg

Jack Bech was seemingly sitting in a pool on a rooftop, with a beautiful mountainous backdrop.

Last month, the couple went on vacation in Las Vegas. On May 28, Kylie Young shared a post, sharing her outing in a deserted area of Las Vegas. She posted several pictures of herself and a few with her boyfriend, with a caption:

"Another dump, but a new location!"

In the post, Young shared a shirtless picture of Bech. In one of the snaps, the couple posed side by side, with Bech wearing black short pants while his girlfriend wore a black outfit, pairing it with white shoes.

In another snap, Jack Bech was seen walking in the deserted area with his back to the camera.

Jack Bech's girlfriend shares her "last semester dump"

On June 6, Kylie Young shared a few pictures recapping her college journey. She shared a few pictures with her friends and joyful moments during her college days, writing:

"Very late last semester dump, forever grateful"

Kylie Young completed her graduation from the University of Alabama last month. On May 4, she shared a few pictures of her graduation ceremony on Instagram, writing:

"Thank you @univofalabama for the best 4 years! I wouldn’t change a single thing. Roll Tide forever"

Young was in a graduation attire and wearing a cap. She wore a white short dress and a red-colored scarf and cap.

Bech and Young studied at different colleges. Initially, Bech was at LSU, where he played college football for two seasons. Through the NCAA transfer portal, he moved to the TCU Horned Frogs in 2023. He was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.

