“Sound like Drake wrote that”: NFL fans react as ex-Raiders TE Darren Waller's “Top Play” rap video resurfaces

Former NFL tight end Darren Waller dropped another song that's gone viral on social media in the last 24 hours. Waller, who last played in the league in 2023, called it a career to focus on his career as a rapper, which had a strong start.

Amid his divorce from WNBA star Kelsey Plum, the former Baltimore Ravens, Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants tight end showed a different talent and dropped a rap song. He came back with another track in April. The song, called "Top Play," is going viral in recent hours, per MLFootball on X.

"Sound like Drake 👻 wrote that🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔," one fan said.

The Latest @TheNewsUNeed LINK It sounds good to me

TheBackHandofTruth🇺🇸 @backhandoftruth LINK He makes good Sports videogame music.

Others weren't so kind to Darren Waller's music.

Vegas Comic Kingdom @VegasComicKing LINK Dude fumbled one of the nicest people you will ever meet and disrespected her on the way out, he’s world class💩

Uncle Cracker @YourUncleCracka LINK Not watching this but I know it’s a** 🔥

tdubb — privacy/acc @tdubbdoteth LINK producer did him dirty with that doodoo beat tbh

Darren Waller had an eight-season NFL career shared between three teams. After being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 204 overall pick in 2015, he spent two seasons in Maryland before joining the Raiders. The 32-year-old former player spent five seasons with the Raiders, going from Oakland to Las Vegas ahead of the 2020 season.

His final season in the NFL was the 2023 campaign, in which the New York Giants posted a 6-11 record after advancing to the divisional round in 2022.

Kelsey Plum opened up on her complex divorce from Darren Waller

Darren Waller went through some personal challenges after retiring from the NFL. He got married to LA Sparks star Kelsey Plum, then in the Las Vegas Aces, in 2023. They only dated for one year before tying the knot.

A year later, they went their separate ways, in a divorce that affected the veteran guard.

"Going through a very public divorce is something I was not expecting," Plum said in October. "It felt like the rug got taken out from under me. I think people may look at me like, 'Oh, she's super tough.' But this one really broke me.

"I deleted social media off my phone. I got a new phone, and don't have very many people's numbers. I turned off TV and just got into reading my Bible. I'll just say that emotionally, I'll be feeling this for a long time."

Darren Waller also earned some enemies due to his separation from Plum.

He finished his NFL career with 350 receptions for 4,124 yards and 20 touchdowns in 86 games. Now, he's trying to put on even better numbers in the rap game.

