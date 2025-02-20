“Sounds like tampering” - NFL fans react to Aidan Hutchinson recruiting Myles Garrett from Cleveland

NFL Fans are not happy with the news that star pass rushers Myles Garrett and Aidan Hutchinson have been in contact. If Garrett gets traded to the Detroit Lions, the pair would give quarterbacks nightmares. Garrett has already made it clear he wants to leave for a championship contender after several years in Cleveland and one of the teams in the conversation is Detroit.

Hutchinson revealed when speaking on The Squeeze's "The Lautners: Superbowl Edition" that he has spoken with Myles Garrett. In an episode that aired on February 19, Hutchinson shared that they have spoken about the possibility of Garrett joining the Lions:

“We were just talking about what could be.”

The information sent NFL fans into a frenzy on Reddit:

“Sounds like tampering,” one fan said.

One fan then replied, “Player to player chit chat isn't tampering man.”

Both collusion and tampering rules only apply to team officials like head coaches and general managers. Players are exempt from the rules and are allowed to freely talk to players from other teams. That said, fans of NFC North teams did not like the potential team-up.

A Vikings fan commented, “Go right to hell with that”

Myles Garrett contacted Aidan Hutchinson after Detroit star suffered serious leg injury

Aidan Hutchinson also shared that the duo already have a pre-existing relationship having met a few times in the past few years. He revealed that Myles Garrett texted him after he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 6 where he broke the fibula and tibia in his left leg.

“And we get along, too. I’ve seen him these last few years at different things. He texted me after I got hurt, which, I don’t know, it was just a cool thing. Like guys outside of your own team who reach out to you. So I think he’s a good dude. If he does, great, but I don’t know. We’ll see. But that would be awesome.”

Hutchinson did caution that although the probability of the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year joining the Lions is low, he would be happy if the team managed to pull it off.

“And, although it’s probably unlikely, I would be thrilled to play next to him if it were to happen. Our whole D-Line would be just totally elevated. That would be a scary defensive line."

The Browns and Lions have already done a trade for a pass rusher recently. After Hutchinson went down with the injury, Detroit sent two late-round picks for veteran Za'Darius Smith, who remains on the Lions roster.

