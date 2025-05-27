"Sounds like you’re focused on social media" - NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders calling out fake report on buying Rolls-Royce

Shedeur Sanders continues to deal with trolls on social media even as he prepares for the 2025 NFL season. The Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback became a hot topic around the league even before he was drafted by the AFC North franchise.

Ad

Following his dramatic slide in the 2025 edition of the draft, a lot was said about him. Sanders was selected with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round of the three-day event, which raised many eyebrows around the competition.

Now that he's trying to settle in with his new team, where he'll have to compete against four other quarterbacks for the starting role, Sanders is also dealing with an unexpected situation in the form of fake news.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After an NFL aggregator called Dov Kleiman claimed on Sunday that Shedeur Sanders had purchased a custom Rolls-Royce worth more than $500K, which the player denied via X on Monday.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Another lie…. I’m focused on my team not a car purchase !" Sanders tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

That response opened the door for fans to try to get under his skin. Many questioned why he was on social media instead of focusing on his preparation.

"Sounds like you’re focused on social media," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"On Twitter replying to tweets and not watching film ? Not a good look," another fan said.

"I’ve never seen a 5th rounder more worried about his perception that he is tweeting to an AI NFL account," another fan said.

Others sided with Sanders and offered him encouraging messages regardless of whether that report was true.

"Haters trying real hard to tear you down! Keep grinding!" one fan said.

Ad

"Grifters. Keep doing what you are doing. You and God know the real, you are here to prove and work not play. They just want the impressions," another fan said.

"Even if you did get a car, who gives af if the money you spend doesn’t hurt anyone and it’s not distracting you from football," another fan wrote.

Ad

Did Shedeur Sanders attend Travis Hunter's wedding?

Another uncomfortable situation Shedeur Sanders had to deal with this week involved Travis Hunter's wedding. The Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Leannaa Lenee in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Saturday.

The wedding was celebrated at The Barn at Faith Farms, a luxury venue often used for weddings.

After pictures were shared on social media, fans wondered if Shedeur Sanders was among the guests. The rookie quarterback was indeed there, as a picture showed him wearing a black tracksuit and white sneakers.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The relationship between Sanders and Hunter remains strong even after they went their separate ways during the NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.