"Sounds likelier for 6-10 games now": Rashee Rice suspension outlook worsens as analyst predicts lengthy ban

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a disappointing preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Friday. One key name missing from the Chiefs' lineup was star wide receiver Rashee Rice. The 25-year-old was involved in a multi-person car crash and is scheduled to have a disciplinary hearing from the NFL on September 30.

Veteran NFL expert Tom Pelissero reported that the league initially proposed a lengthy suspension, which could sideline Rice for over half of the 2025 season. Reacting to Pelissero's tweet, fellow football analyst Hayden Winks said that the Chiefs' wide receiver could be looking at a 6-10 game ban now.

"the way this is framed is close to the worst case scenario for anyone who has drafted rashee rice this offseason. sounds likelier for 6-10 games now," Winks tweeted.

"the way this is framed is close to the worst case scenario for anyone who has drafted rashee rice this offseason. sounds likelier for 6-10 games now."

The road accident took place in 2024 and injured multiple people. Rice, who pleaded guilty to two felony charges, was initially jailed for 30 days and put on five years' probation. The WR was also ordered to pay the medical expenses of the victims.

Veteran NFL analyst Mike Florio calls out the NFL for poorly handling Rashee Rice's situation

NFL analyst Mike Florio is not happy with the way the league has been handling Rashee Rice's case. The veteran analyst said the way the NFL handles a controversial case is by holding off on deciding until the heat dies down or the player in question has already pleaded guilty. Florio believes the same is happening with Rice.

Ad

"At a time when the tinfoil-hat crowd is looking for evidence to legitimize the misguided conspiracy theories, the NFL tossed a raw steak into the cage," Florio said. "If anything, the unfounded perception that the league deliberately favors the Chiefs should have compelled the league to ensure that Rice’s case was resolved ASAFP."

It'll be interesting to see what disciplinary action the NFL takes against Rice.

