"Too much" - Sources close to Deshaun Watson feel Browns QB's six-game suspension unfair

The verdict in the Deshaun Watson investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct has finally been delivered. Judge Sue Robinson has ruled that Watson should serve a six-week suspension in relation to twenty-four allegations of sexual misconduct.

The majority of the NFL community appears to be outraged by the short length of the suspension. Most were expecting a season or possibly an indefinite ban from the NFL.

But that is not the opinion of those closest to the Browns signal caller. They believe the punishment is far too severe. Dianna Russini of ESPN is reporting that she has spoken with people in Deshaun Watson's inner circle and they are unhappy with the final decision. Here's what she said:

"I spoke to sources close to QB Deshaun Watson who believe the 6 game suspension “is too much”. They stand by his claim that he did not do anything wrong. However, they do accept this was a fair process with a neutral party hearing the case and making the decision."

Deshaun Watson's supporters are squarely in the minority, as social media has gone into meltdown since the news broke earlier today. Many fans were appalled by the final ruling.

NFL Players who have received longer suspensions than Deshaun Watson

The majority of fans believe Watson's punishment is far too lenient. But how does it compare to some recent suspensions handed down by the league?

In 2018, former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks was slapped with an eight-game suspension. He was charged with insider trading. After pleading guilty, he was eventually sentenced in 2021, and was handed a one-year custodial sentence.

Many were predicting at least a season-long ban for Deshaun Watson. One player who was on the receiving end of that punishment was Calvin Ridley. The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver was originally taking a break from the game for his psychological well-being. He was then found to have violated the league’s gambling policy.

The dispartity has not gone unnoticed by many fans and players, including Ridley's Falcons teammate Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson has already expressed his displeasure on social media.

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of recent experience of players falling foul of the NFL's personal conduct policy. In 2019 they signed running back Kareem Hunt after he was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs. Hunt was recorded kicking a woman during a night out.

He joined the Browns while still under investigation, and would later receive an eight-game suspension for his actions. However, Hunt was never charged with any crime, and the victim did not file a report with police. Hunt's punishment was handed down purely on the strength of CCTV footage of the incident.

