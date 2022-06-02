"Pattern of doing this type of stuff" - Spa owner Dionne Louis blasts Deshaun Watson accuser following 23rd lawsuit against Browns QB

Deshaun Watson has a 23rd lawsuit filed against him, and at least three of the Cleveland Browns quarterback's accusers worked at the same locale under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Court filings show that cash app receipts and text messages have the Browns quarterback paying Louis $5,000 for her work.

Per Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, Louis gave testimony that the quarterback paid her this money since "he's a nice person."

Spa employee Nia Smith stated that the spa owner cleared the way for Watson's therapy sessions and knew he was trying to have sexual contact with her therapists.

Brent Schrotenboer @Schrotenboer New lawsuit against Deshaun Watson cites $5,000 payment from Watson to massage spa owner who allegedly facilitated massages for him. This spa owner called this "ludicrous" when reached today. usatoday.com/story/sports/2… New lawsuit against Deshaun Watson cites $5,000 payment from Watson to massage spa owner who allegedly facilitated massages for him. This spa owner called this "ludicrous" when reached today. usatoday.com/story/sports/2…

When contacted by Schrotenboer, Louis said the accusations made by Smith were ludicrous and that she has a pattern of doing this type of stuff:

“All of that is ludicrous. She [Smith] has a pattern of doing this type of stuff.”

On the other hand, Smith noted that Louis resorted to the Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination when questioned about text messages she exchanged with the quarterback. Her lawsuit includes text messages from Louis in which she says Watson gave her $5,000 and said:

“I told you I’ll show you how to get money from men that’s my specialty.”

In her suit, Smith claimed that after watching a piece on Watson and his accusers during HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, she had a change of heart and decided to file a lawsuit against the Cleveland quarterback.

The Athletic NFL @TheAthleticNFL



Nia Smith, the complainant in the latest case, filed her civil suit Tuesday.

theathletic.com/news/deshaun-w… Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is the subject of a 23rd active civil suit accusing him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct, according to Harris County court records.Nia Smith, the complainant in the latest case, filed her civil suit Tuesday. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is the subject of a 23rd active civil suit accusing him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct, according to Harris County court records.Nia Smith, the complainant in the latest case, filed her civil suit Tuesday.theathletic.com/news/deshaun-w…

Her attorney, Tony Buzbee, said Smith decided that enough was enough:

"After seeing Watson publicly refuse to take responsibility for his action, saying he had 'no regrets,' and Watson's lawyer repeatedly calling the women liars, [Smith] decided enough was enough."

Deshaun Watson and the civil lawsuits against him

Cleveland Browns Introducing the QB to the media in March of this year

The quarterback is now facing 23 lawsuits. Before the latest lawsuit, two grand juries in Harris County, Texas, had decided to indict the quarterback of criminal charges.

The 26-year-old has continually denied any wrongdoing, saying in his introductory press conference with the Browns in March this year:

"I never assaulted any woman; I never disrespected any woman."

We'll see how these lawsuits fare as he's also facing a possible suspension from the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

