  • "Special bond" - NFL fans react to Drew Brees honoring Terron Armstead as 5x Pro Bowler announces retirement 

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Apr 06, 2025 22:42 GMT
NFL Pro Bowl - Source: Getty
Terron Armstead and Drew Brees - Source: Getty

Left tackle Terron Armstead retired from the NFL after 12 seasons on Saturday. He began his career with the New Orleans Saints, protecting the blind side of quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees was one of the people who said some words during Armstead's retirement party and shared how Armstead has always been a leader.

"Twelve amazing years in the NFL. The mainstay wherever he went. I will never forget the day he showed up in our locker room back in 2013. He didn't start off that year as the starter, but it became evident very clearly that this guy was not only going to be a starting left tackle for us for a very long time, but he was going to be a leader in our locker room."
Below is the full video of Drew Brees sharing his thoughts about Armstead.

People took to social media and discussed the connection between Brees and Armstead.

"I loved them together!" one fan posted on social media.
"My guys fr," another person posted on Twitter.

The support for these two continued to show on social media.

"One of the best to ever do it at LT much respect to Terron Armstead on a stellar career," someone else wrote.
"Legitimate saints legend. Wish Terron Armstead nothing but the best in retirement," another commenter said.

Armstead is a five-time Pro Bowler, making the Pro Bowl in five of the last seven seasons of his career, and was a one-time AP second-team All-Pro. He contemplated retirement before last season and elected to play one more year but is now officially hanging up the cleats.

Who will replace Terron Armstead on the Miami Dolphins offensive line?

Terron Armstead spent the previous three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, but there is now a hole at the left tackle spot for the team to protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. If the Dolphins look at their current roster, Patrick Paul would slide into the starting left tackle spot.

While the team holds the 13th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, it can also address the left tackle position there. It will be interesting to see what the team is going to do to replace Terron Armstead and protect the edge on Tagovailoa's blind side.

Vincent Pensabene

Vincent is a College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with close to 6 years of experience. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Sport Business from Saint Leo University, and has worked with Pasco News Publications and Pro Football Focus.

Vincent's education has helped him approach sports writing from the understanding of what it takes to run a program/team and the business side of it. He has interviewed dozens of players, coaches and analysts and believes he asks the questions readers are interested in.

He ensures that the source is credible and cross-checks information before reporting to ensure accuracy and relevance in his articles.

Vincent doesn’t have a favorite team or player, as he tries to remain unbiased. However, he considers John Wooden the greatest coach of all time and the 1990 “Fifth Down Game” between Colorado and Missouri the most iconic College Sports moment.

For Vincent, College Sports is on par with the pro leagues as it is a professional pipeline with media rights deals and a free agency of sorts. He plays video games and hangs out with friends and family when he’s away from his keyboard.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
