“Special, humble guys” - Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ humility impresses Alpine F1's rookie Jack Doohan

Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are extending their reach beyond football, this time with Alpine F1’s drivers ahead of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. They have invested in the Formula 1 team and spoke with Alpine’s Jack Doohan and Pierre Gasly in an exclusive interview with Page Six.

Doohan spoke about what it was like meeting Kelce and Mahomes, calling them “special, humble guys” and “down to earth.” He also pointed out how serious both are about their sport and staying in top shape. Jack Doohan said their talk covered the differences between life in the NFL and F1, especially in areas like travel, training, and time off.

“They’re also dedicated to their sport and their bodies and working towards their goals, so it’s great to see that reciprocated and, for us, to be able to chat about our differences in sport,” he noted.

Pierre Gasly said Travis Kelce made a strong first impression as a “character” and enjoyed talking with both athletes. The conversations included how they manage the pressure of fame and how important it is to have strong support systems off the field or track.

Doohan clarified that while Alpine's new investors have drawn attention, his focus remains on performance. He said his job is to race and work with the team; off-track matters are secondary.

Travis Kelce backs Chiefs' draft picks but tells rookies to earn their spot

Travis Kelce is ready for a new chapter with the Chiefs. Speaking on the “New Heights” podcast, he talked about the team’s latest draft class. Kelce - now the longest-serving player on the roster - said rookies must prove they belong.

The Kansas City Chiefs added seven players in the 2025 NFL draft. Kelce said he liked how the team filled some crucial gaps. He mentioned losing players on the defensive line but said the team brought in help.

"We lost some guys on the defensive line, filled those roles. Got a big ol' tackle to protect Pat and move some bodies in the run game. And then on top of that, just added pieces left and right in the secondary and on the offensive weapons side,” Kelce said.

Travis Kelce sounded excited about the new weapons on both sides of the ball. He also pointed to the undrafted players for the rookie minicamp, saying he’s eager to see what they bring.

The tight end has played 12 seasons with the Chiefs. As he gets closer to the end of his career, he’s setting the tone for the next group. He wants them ready and focused for another Super Bowl run.

