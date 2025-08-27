Spencer Rattler makes feelings known on winning Saints’ Week 1 QB1 role over Tyler Shough

The final quarterback battle of the 2025 season was between Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough. The two passers were dueling for the starter job with the New Orleans Saints, and Rattler, a fifth-round pick in 2024, won the dispute.Derek Carr's retirement threw a lot of problems for new Saints head coach Kellen Moore to fix. A Super Bowl champion with the Eagles in the previous season, Moore joined the team with the expectation of a veteran quarterback on the roster. However, things changed massively in May.Rattler has started six games during his rookie season, when Carr was unavailable. Now, he has spoken about how he feels about the possibility of starting a full season, and why he's confident that things will be positive for the Saints in 2025:&quot;I feel very comfortable coming into this year. Having everybody back healthy, everybody's looking great, it's a different vibe out there, things are looking good with this offense. I think it's good for us, coming into this year, feeling comfortable, knowing what to expect and what it takes to be that guy. I feel very good right now and I just wanna keep building.&quot;Kellen Moore explains choice for Spencer Rattler during press conferenceThe second-year quarterback has been admired by the franchise since the 2024 draft. It's clear that the Saints have a lot of faith in him, even though his numbers have been disappointing when he's on the field. Still, new head coach Moore explained on Tuesday's press conference why he made the choice he made:&quot;Spencer's our starting quarterback. Really, really excited for him. He's done an awesome job this offseason. He's just been consistent. He's made some really good decisions throughout this whole entire process. And his ability to make plays with his arm and his feet has certainly showed up. ... He's earned this opportunity. He's going to do a tremendous job for us.Rattler was 0-6 in his games as a starter in the past season. He threw for 1,317 yards, with four touchdowns and five interceptions along the way. Shough, on the other hand, was the 40th overall pick of the 2025 draft.