“Spice it up” - Daniel Jeremiah urges Cowboys to go all-in for Travis Hunter in 2025 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys are stuck in limbo. After parting ways with Mike McCarthy and being linked to several high-profile coaching prospects, Dallas unsurprisingly settled with the unattractive in-house hiring of Brian Schottenheimer.

In free agency, Dallas' stagnation continued. The Cowboys re-signed breakout defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa but failed to make any additional notable signings. This is despite clearing up almost $60 million in cap space after restructuring the deals of CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.

Looking to avoid another lackluster campaign in 2025, the Cowboys could be forced into making a splash in the draft to infuse their roster with quality pieces. NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah urged Dallas' front office to break the bank for one of the best prospects over the last decade in Travis Hunter.

"I miss the days when the Cowboys were aggressive and fun," Jeremiah posted on X on Tuesday. "Spice it up. Trade up for Travis Hunter."

Hunter is widely projected as the top player in this year's class due to his immense potential and versatility on both sides of the ball. Given the state of the Cowboys' roster at this point in the offseason, adding a player who can make an instant impact like Hunter could benefit Dallas for years to come.

Rumors swirling around Cowboys, Micah Parsons

As the Cowboys chug along with one of the quietest offseasons of any team in the NFL, rumors of a potential trade continue to swirl around the franchise and one of its best players. Micah Parsons has been involved in mock trades dating back to last season and rumored trade ideas that have persisted into the offseason.

Parsons is set to sign a massive contract extension, one that could continue to cripple the Cowboys' cap situation as they navigate with their core of Parsons, Lamb and Prescott.

Last week, Parsons revealed that he is looking to receive in the ballpark of $40 million annually, a deal that would rival the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Maxx Crosby.

Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract, with a cap hit of $24 million in 2025 after Dallas picked up the All-Pro's fifth-year option. In 13 games last season, he recorded 43 total tackles, 12 for loss, with 12 sacks and 23 quarterback hits.

