The smack talk between rival fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles has begun.

On Wednesday’s episode of “New Heights,” actor Rob Riggle, a renowned KC supporter and Eagles fan and comedian Kevin Hart went toe-to-toe ahead of Sunday’s rematch.

Despite the Chiefs losing their regular-season opener to the Los Angeles Chargers last Friday in Sao Paulo, Riggle is confident the AFC champions will get their revenge on Sunday.

“Arrowhead is going to be electrified. Loudest stadium in the world. I don’t know if that’s true, but definitely in America. And you know, I just think it’s going to be an incredible week. So to answer your question, not super stoked about the way it started, but super excited about where it’s going,” said Riggle at 54:56.

“Spoken like a true loser,” Hart replied at 55:14.

“I mean, I heard everything but accountability there. We talked about Brazil. We talked about the time zones. We talked about not being able to understand fatigue. I didn’t hear anything that I should have heard. And by the way, that’s the bigger issue,” Hart added at 55:21.

The Eagles won their season opener at home to the Dallas Cowboys. They have won three of their previous four visits to Arrowhead, including the last one in November 2023, which was their first meeting since the Chiefs beat them in Super Bowl LVII. Kansas City will aim to repay that favour on Sunday after losing the last Super Bowl to the Eagles.

The Chiefs have never started a season 0-2 since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback.

Kevin Hart wants to see more from one Eagles player going forward

While Hart was pumped up for the start of the season, he does have some things he’d like to see his beloved Eagles do more of. Among them is involving their Pro Bowl wide receiver more.

“I want AB to get the ball a little more. I want to see our wide receivers be a little more active,” Hart added at 57:00.

The lack of involvement for A.J. Brown was a major talking point during and after their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cowboys. Brown wasn’t targeted the entire first half and only caught one pass from Jalen Hurt in the game for eight yards.

“We have a very strong football team,” Hart added at 57:07.

The Eagles have not lost a regular-season game to an AFC opponent since the New York Jets beat them 20-14 on October 5, 2023.

