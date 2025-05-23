"Sports have leaked into pop culture": Former Giants Super Bowl champ makes feelings known on Taylor Swift's impact on NFL

Two seasons ago, Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift was revealed to the public, and the superstar singer made an instant impact in the NFL. She was spotted in multiple Kansas City Chiefs game, and the season culminated in Swift watching her boyfriend win his second straight Super Bowl.

Swift was also spotted in multiple games during the 2024 season, and the pair is regularly seen together after Kansas City's home games. The cultural impact has been massive: the league has discovered a new wave of football fans who now follow the NFL due to Swift being indirectly involved.

The coming-together between pop culture and the sports world has been in full force over the past two years. Former NFL defensive end and Giants Super Bowl champion Michael Strahan gave his view on the matter: the singer has been a great thing for the NFL.

"Sports have leaked into pop culture. Taylor is one of the best things to happen to the NFL"

Although Taylor Swift hasn't performed in any NFL games, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos popped the idea of the singer appearing on the Christmas games in 2025, which will be broadcast by his streaming service.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, to travel to Brazil in 2025 season opener

The Kansas City Chiefs start their 2025 season playing at an unusual place. They travel to Brazil to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the NFL season, the second-ever regular season game to be played in the South American country.

At first, Travis Kelce didn't seem excited to play in Brazil due to the country's excessive heat, but on Wednesday, he backtracked on his comments:

"The season opener against the Chargers is going to be on a Friday night in beautiful Sao Paulo, Brazil. Can't wait to get down there and see all the Brazil fans and how they get rocking for some American football, man."

It's unclear whether Taylor Swift will travel to watch Kelce play. She last performed in Brazil in 2023; during one of her shows, a fan died due to excessive heat.

