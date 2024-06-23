Spotted: Brandon Aiyuk goes shopping with Commanders QB Jayden Daniels amid 49ers contract dispute

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Spotted: Brandon Aiyuk goes shopping with Commanders QB Jayden Daniels amid 49ers contract dispute

Spotted: Brandon Aiyuk goes shopping with Commanders QB Jayden Daniels amid 49ers contract dispute

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 23, 2024 23:14 GMT
Is Jayden Daniels luring Brandon Aiyuk to the Washington Commanders? (credit via Getty/CMS)
Is Jayden Daniels luring Brandon Aiyuk to the Washington Commanders? (credit via Getty/CMS)

Brandon Aiyuk has long wanted a long-term contract extension from the San Francisco 49ers, but talks have barely seen any progress. So, he may have just taken it upon himself to try endearing himself to suitors.

The All-Pro wide receiver appeared in a Saturday Instagram Story by Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (his friend and teammate for one season at Arizona State), wherein the two of them are shopping. It is captioned:

"Twin (crossed fingers emoji)."
Brandon Aiyuk shops with Jayden Daniels
Brandon Aiyuk shops with Jayden Daniels

A trade for Aiyuk would give the Commanders a major upgrade at wide receiver. Washington has Jahan Dotson at WR2, while Dyami Brown has majorly underwhelmed and fallen to WR3 ever since he was drafted in 2021.

also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, the 49ers drafted Ricky Pearsall with the penultimate pick of the first round of the draft and are looking to give him extended minutes playing with Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. They also have 2020 seventh-round pick Jauan Jennings, who played a major role at Super Bowl LVIII.

Insiders believe 49ers will keep Brandon Aiyuk

Meanwhile, two insiders believe that Brandon Aiyuk will remain a 49er, just not at the $30-million annual value he wants.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said on Rich Eisen's show recently:

"Listen, the 49ers have spent the offseason trying to get a contract done. ... We've seen all these massive contracts get done. Amon-Ra St. Brown at ($28 million annually), (Justin) Jefferson at ($35 million).
"I can't sit here and say for certain that Brandon Aiyuk will be a member of the 49ers this season. I also think, right now, it's hard to imagine that he's not. ... If he plays out this season, he probably gets tagged in 2025."

Meanwhile, Adam Schefter told Pat McAfee:

“The 49ers absolutely do want Brandon Aiyuk back but not at the price he’s seeking. They have always wanted him back, and they were never serious about trading him.”

One person who disagrees, however, is Last Word on Sports' Michael Palacios. He believes that, based on Aiyuk's "They don't want me around" comment to Jayden Daniels, a trade is imminent and has put forth three AFC teams as plausible candidates: the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी