Spotted: Brandon Aiyuk goes shopping with Commanders QB Jayden Daniels amid 49ers contract dispute

Brandon Aiyuk has long wanted a long-term contract extension from the San Francisco 49ers, but talks have barely seen any progress. So, he may have just taken it upon himself to try endearing himself to suitors.

The All-Pro wide receiver appeared in a Saturday Instagram Story by Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (his friend and teammate for one season at Arizona State), wherein the two of them are shopping. It is captioned:

"Twin (crossed fingers emoji)."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brandon Aiyuk shops with Jayden Daniels

A trade for Aiyuk would give the Commanders a major upgrade at wide receiver. Washington has Jahan Dotson at WR2, while Dyami Brown has majorly underwhelmed and fallen to WR3 ever since he was drafted in 2021.

Trending

Meanwhile, the 49ers drafted Ricky Pearsall with the penultimate pick of the first round of the draft and are looking to give him extended minutes playing with Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. They also have 2020 seventh-round pick Jauan Jennings, who played a major role at Super Bowl LVIII.

Insiders believe 49ers will keep Brandon Aiyuk

Meanwhile, two insiders believe that Brandon Aiyuk will remain a 49er, just not at the $30-million annual value he wants.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said on Rich Eisen's show recently:

"Listen, the 49ers have spent the offseason trying to get a contract done. ... We've seen all these massive contracts get done. Amon-Ra St. Brown at ($28 million annually), (Justin) Jefferson at ($35 million).

"I can't sit here and say for certain that Brandon Aiyuk will be a member of the 49ers this season. I also think, right now, it's hard to imagine that he's not. ... If he plays out this season, he probably gets tagged in 2025."

Meanwhile, Adam Schefter told Pat McAfee:

“The 49ers absolutely do want Brandon Aiyuk back but not at the price he’s seeking. They have always wanted him back, and they were never serious about trading him.”

One person who disagrees, however, is Last Word on Sports' Michael Palacios. He believes that, based on Aiyuk's "They don't want me around" comment to Jayden Daniels, a trade is imminent and has put forth three AFC teams as plausible candidates: the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.