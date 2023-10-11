Spotted: Eminem, daughter Hailie Jade make rare appearance at Lions vs Panthers

Hip-hop legend Eminem is a Detroit Lions supporter. He grew up in The Motor City and appeared in the season finale of last year’s Hard Knocks featuring the team. Luckily for him, the Lions have been playing great football lately.

While the Lions are currently at the top of the NFC North, he is still at the top of his rap game. But when he’s not laying sick beats, the 15-time Grammy Award winner enjoys his downtime by attending Lions games with his daughter.

Eminem and his daughter Hailie Jade attended the Detroit Lions' Week 5 game

Fox Sports NFL confirmed Eminem’s appearance at Ford Field during the Week 5 game between the Detroit Lions and the Carolina Panthers with this tweet.

The score on the short video reads 28-10 Lions. The Panthers were no match for the home team as Detroit clinched their fourth victory in five games, 42-24. Jared Goff had an impressive performance, completing 20 passes out of 28 attempts for 236 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown.

The Lions cruised to victory even if Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs were inactive due to injuries. David Montgomery had 19 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown in their absence. Josh Reynolds had 76 receiving yards and a score, while tight end Sam LaPorta caught two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, shared photos of her attendance during the Lions-Panthers game. She captioned her post:

“football, family & seemingly ranch”

Her first photo showed her with the Ford Field surface in the background. She also shared a video of a Lions touchdown and a photo of her snack during the game.

Hailie Jade is Eminem’s daughter with Kimberly Anne Scott, with whom he was married twice. Their first marriage lasted from 1999 to 2001. Five years later, they re-married, but it lasted only from January to April 2006.

They have joint custody of Hailie Jade, which the rapper – born Marshall Bruce Mathers III – has mentioned in several of his songs. Some are My Darling, 97 Bonnie & Clyde, and Hailie’s Song.

While the father-daughter tandem rarely appears during Lions home games, Eminem had his moment during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar.

The Detroit Lions are rolling

Eminem’s favorite NFL team has been mired in mediocrity for so long. They haven’t won a playoff game since 1991, even though they’ve made eight postseason appearances after that victory. But after five games in the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions are in a good position.

They are ranked fourth in points, averaging 29.6 per game. Only the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills are in front. Dan Campbell’s crew is sixth in total yards (384.4), ninth in passing yards (243.4), and seventh in rushing yards (141) per game.

Their defensive unit has also held the fort through Week 5, ranking sixth in total yards allowed (292.8) and third in rushing yards allowed (68.4) per game.