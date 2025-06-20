SPOTTED: Jalen Ramsey trains at UCLA while sparking Steelers trade rumors after DK Metcalf link

Jalen Ramsey was seen training at UCLA as his name continues to be part of trade rumors.

The Miami Dolphins are looking to trade Ramsey, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the teams that are interested in him. As he awaits a trade, Ramsey was training at the UCLA field, which is the same field that Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf recently trained at, which fueled more speculation.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ramsey has a cap hit of $16.6 million but does have a potential out after this season. However, his contract runs through the 2029 season if the team doesn't use the potential out.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ramsey recorded 60 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 1 sack last season with the Dolphins. He's a three-time All-Pro and won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

Insider shoots down Steelers trading for Jalen Ramsey

Miami has made it clear that they were looking to trade Jalen Ramsey, but no deal has happened.

Ramsey was linked to the Rams as well as the Steelers, among other teams. However, Steelers' insider Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette shut down the idea that Pittsburgh will trade for Ramsey.

"I'd take a rain check on that one if I were you," Dulaco wrote.

The hope was Miami would trade Ramsey before or during the draft, but it didn't happen.

Now, with training camp set to begin soon, NFL insider Mike Florio revealed that Miami may have to hold onto Ramsey until an injury happens and a team needs a corner.

"It’s unlikely, given the circumstances, that the Dolphins would want Ramsey in training camp," Florio wrote. "If Ramsey goes along with that (they can’t keep him away if he wants to work), the Dolphins would keep waiting for the right deal...

"The fact that a trade hasn’t happened proves that it’s not going smoothly," Florio added. "Ultimately, the Dolphins may have to wait for someone with another team to get injured before a true market for Ramsey’s contract will materialize. And they may have to pay Ramsey, one week at a time, until it happens."

For now, Ramsey remains on the Dolphins roster. Miami opens its 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.