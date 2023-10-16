Spotted: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift turn heads with second NYC date night

If the world needs proof that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are indeed dating, they can consider the recently passed weekend their lucky period.

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and pop star Swift were seen in New York City walking together on their way to dinner, just hours before their joint appearance on Saturday Night Live. Later at the afterparty, they were seen holding hands.

Around 24 hours later, Kelce and Swift were at it again. On Sunday, Just Jared spotted them leaving the Waverly Inn after another dinner date. More photos and a video can be seen below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Is Travis Kelce's reported relationship with Taylor Swift getting too much media attention?

On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 19-8, with Travis Kelce having nine receptions for 124 yards.

Of course, the subject of his relationship with Taylor Swift came up, to which he said that he "loves the chaos":

"I embrace it."

However, that does not mean that it's becoming the tight end's main focus. He remains committed to making the Chiefs the first consecutive Super Bowl winners since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

At one point, he said on New Heights that the media might be exaggerating their coverage of his relationship with the pop star:

"I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching.

"But, at the same time, I think ... they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it."

In response to those remarks, the NFL issued this statement:

"We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally. The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real time, as it's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.

"The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more."

Kelce and Swift were not in attendance at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, as the Philadelphia Eagles, where the former's elder brother Jason plays, suffered a 20-14 loss at the woeful New York Jets.