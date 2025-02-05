Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, revealed the team she would be cheering for at Super Bowl 59. On Sunday, the Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the biggest NFL event of the year, causing a split in the Kelce family on whom to cheer for. Jason Kelce had played for the Eagles, while Travis currently plays for the Chiefs.

Ahead of the big game, Kylie Kelce clarified the team she would be rooting for in the upcoming championship, turning her back against Travis Kelce. She acknowledged that she has been an avid fan of the Eagles and that it would be difficult for her to ditch them.

"To be clear, I am like an Eagles fan to the extent of, like, if Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear Kelce. I would not wear another team's stuff. Like, I've thought about that a number of times where, like, I just—I couldn't do it," Kylie said.

Furthermore, Kylie shared a story when the Eagles were not in the playoffs while the Chiefs were, and the whole family attended the game. However, she was doubtful about supporting the Chiefs.

She is rooting for Travis and Jason’s success; however, she finds it hard to cheer for any other team other than the Eagles. She added:

"It sounds terrible, but Travis was in the playoffs one year, and the Eagles were not. And so we went to a playoff game in Kansas City, and I was like, do I have to? But, like, Trav knows that, like, I always want Travis to be successful. Obviously, I always want Jason to be successful, but, like, I can't. I'm going to be out here, like, doing the Chiefs too? Wherever that, tomahawk thing? No."

NFL shared a video of Kylie Kelce talking about the team she would be rooting for on its X (formerly Twitter) account. Fans in the comment section were divided, with some praising her while some were critical of her decision.

"She's a good supporter," a fan wrote.

"Typical eagles fan….Stab their own brother in-law in the back," another fan said.

Some fans mentioned that Eagles fans are crazy and loyal to their team.

"Eagles fans are crazy so this makes sense," another fan wrote.

"This is why she is our queen," a fan jotted.

Meanwhile, some were critical of Kylie for ditching Travis Kelce.

"her birds? didn't her hubby resign and leave them? they are NOT her birds....she's a perpetrator," one more fan added.

"The kelces have turned the NFL into a reality show," one more fan said.

"Don’t rig the Super Bowl" a fan wrote.

Jason Kelce picks sides for Super Bowl 59

Just like Kylie Kelce, even Jason Kelce has a tough choice to make between picking the Chiefs and the Eagles. However, he would be cheering for Travis but also did not want the Eagles to lose the championship.

In last week's episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce talked about the confusion, picking up his side for the Super Bowl, saying (via Philly Burbs):

"I'm always going to root for Travis ... But, there a lot of people in the Philadelphia organization ... that feel like extended family to me ... I'm rooting for Philadelphia and I'm rooting for Travis Kelce."

He will be attending the game to cheer for his brother Travis; however, Jason Kelce will not be wearing the Chiefs' jersey. He revealed that he would wear his New Heights podcast merch for the big event. Super Bowl 59 will take place on Feb 9 in New Orleans.

