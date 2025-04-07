"Stafford just hasn’t chosen to force feed him the ball" - NFL fans react to Sean McVay's comments on Tutu Atwell

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay doesn't think he's done a good enough job of getting Tutu Atwell involved in the offense. McVay spoke to media members on Saturday during the NFL owners meetings in Florida.

There, McVay said he has not “done a good enough job of utilizing him” after the team decided to use their second-round selection on the wide receiver in the 2021 NFL draft. McVay noted that, when Atwell did get to play, whether that was because someone like Cooper Kupp or Puca Nacua was out injured or not, he delivered.

“When you look at the times when he’s been able to play, whether that be because some people were out or not, he has produced and he’s delivered, and we’re looking forward to seeing more of that ascension,” McVay said.

“He’s going to be on the field a lot more, particularly in a lot of those three-receiver sets where, when he’s been on the field, he’s done a really good job. And like I said, if you project that over the course of 17 games, and hopefully you’re in the right to play afterwards, I think that’s going to be something that’ss well worth the investment we made in him.”

NFL fans offer their thoughts on McVay's comments on Reddit. Check out what some had to say here.

"Stafford just hasn’t chosen to force feed him the ball yet like he doesn’t with all his favorite receivers," a fan said.

"He wants to be right so bad about this scrub he extended him for 10m," another fan said.

"All this hype around Tutu - just imagine what ThreeThree could do on this offense," said another fan.

"Tutu is fantasy relevant long enough for me to waste a waiver wire pick on him. Then do nothing else all year," a fan wrote.

"Tutu Atwell 1,000 yard season incoming," another fan wrote.

"What he meant is “we don’t use Tutu Thatwell”. He is correct either way," wrote another fan.

Will Tutu Atwell again get snubbed for targets with Davante Adams' arrival?

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

With the departure of Cooper Kupp, many believed that Tutu Atwell would get the chance to step up and fill that void left behind by the longtime star.

However, the Rams then signed Davante Adams to a two-year, $44 million contract. Now, Adams joins Los Angeles as they continue their bid to attempt to get back to a Super Bowl after coming so close last season, just losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round.

Adams spent last season with the New York Jets, attempting to reignite his connection with Aaron Rodgers that was so deadly in Green Bay.

Unfortunately for them, things didn't work out the way the organization wanted. Now, Adams will pair up with a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Stafford in Los Angeles, hoping for a different result.

