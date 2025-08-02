"Standard new boss talk": Fans react to Tom Brady calling out Wayne Rooney's "work ethic" as head coach of NFL legend's Birmingham City team

NFL legend Tom Brady surprised many people with his recent comments about Premier League and Major League Soccer (MLS) legend Wayne Rooney. One of the best forwards of his generation, Rooney had a 19-year professional career (2002-2021), representing Everton (two spells), Manchester United, and D.C. United and Derby County.After retiring four years ago, Rooney began his coaching career full-time at Derby County (from player-coach to permanent head coach), D.C. United, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle. He met Brady, who holds minority ownership of the club, during the 2023-24 season after signing a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Blues.In a documentary launched on Friday, TB12 criticized Rooney after their first meeting.&quot;I'm a little worried about our head coach's [Rooney's] work ethic,&quot; Brady said, per ESPN.As usual, many fans expressed their opinion about Tom Brady's words on social media. Some sided with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.&quot;Standard new boss talk, whatever the industry,&quot; one fan said.&quot;He’s not wrong tbf just look at the coaching on display,&quot; another fan said.&quot;rooney was fat and washed at 30, brady was winning super bowls at 40,&quot; another fan said.Others weren't so appreciative of Tom Brady's words.&quot;This American thinks football is soccer,&quot; one fan said.&quot;With all respect. The American football approach to training is genuinely about doing constant drills. From his perspective standing in front of a screen talking probably seems like laziness,&quot; another fan said.&quot;He obviously doesn’t know much about football,&quot; another fan wrote.Wayne Rooney was fired in January 2024 after winning just twice in 15 games. The team sat 20th in the standings in a season when they would be relegated to England's third tier for the first time since 1995.Tom Brady keeping close attention at Raiders training campTom Brady has been very active overseeing the activities of the latest addition to his portfolio, the Las Vegas Raiders. He attended the team's training camp on Friday, where he spoke with players and coaches.After buying a stake in the AFC West franchise last season, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is trying hard to help the team win.TB12 reportedly had a big voice in several offseason decisions, such as signing Pete Carroll as head coach, trading for QB Geno Smith, and drafting rookie QB Cam Miller.