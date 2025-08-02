  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Standard new boss talk": Fans react to Tom Brady calling out Wayne Rooney's "work ethic" as head coach of NFL legend's Birmingham City team

"Standard new boss talk": Fans react to Tom Brady calling out Wayne Rooney's "work ethic" as head coach of NFL legend's Birmingham City team

By Orlando Silva
Published Aug 02, 2025 20:14 GMT
&quot;Standard new boss talk&quot;: Fans react to Tom Brady calling out Wayne Rooney
"Standard new boss talk": Fans react to Tom Brady calling out Wayne Rooney's "work ethic" as head coach of NFL legend's Birmingham City team (Credits: IMAGN)

NFL legend Tom Brady surprised many people with his recent comments about Premier League and Major League Soccer (MLS) legend Wayne Rooney. One of the best forwards of his generation, Rooney had a 19-year professional career (2002-2021), representing Everton (two spells), Manchester United, and D.C. United and Derby County.

Ad

After retiring four years ago, Rooney began his coaching career full-time at Derby County (from player-coach to permanent head coach), D.C. United, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle. He met Brady, who holds minority ownership of the club, during the 2023-24 season after signing a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Blues.

In a documentary launched on Friday, TB12 criticized Rooney after their first meeting.

"I'm a little worried about our head coach's [Rooney's] work ethic," Brady said, per ESPN.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

As usual, many fans expressed their opinion about Tom Brady's words on social media. Some sided with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

"Standard new boss talk, whatever the industry," one fan said.
Ad
"He’s not wrong tbf just look at the coaching on display," another fan said.
Ad
"rooney was fat and washed at 30, brady was winning super bowls at 40," another fan said.
Ad

Others weren't so appreciative of Tom Brady's words.

"This American thinks football is soccer," one fan said.
"With all respect. The American football approach to training is genuinely about doing constant drills. From his perspective standing in front of a screen talking probably seems like laziness," another fan said.
"He obviously doesn’t know much about football," another fan wrote.
Ad

Wayne Rooney was fired in January 2024 after winning just twice in 15 games. The team sat 20th in the standings in a season when they would be relegated to England's third tier for the first time since 1995.

Tom Brady keeping close attention at Raiders training camp

Tom Brady has been very active overseeing the activities of the latest addition to his portfolio, the Las Vegas Raiders. He attended the team's training camp on Friday, where he spoke with players and coaches.

Ad
Ad

After buying a stake in the AFC West franchise last season, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is trying hard to help the team win.

TB12 reportedly had a big voice in several offseason decisions, such as signing Pete Carroll as head coach, trading for QB Geno Smith, and drafting rookie QB Cam Miller.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications