Joe Flacco did not have the most impressive first half in the Cleveland Browns clash with the Green Bay Packers. At halftime, the Browns had still not scored a single point, with Flacco only throwing for 87 yards.
Flacco's performance has appeared to have frustrated some sections of the Cleveland Browns fan base. Here is how some of them reacted to this performance.
These fans think that the Browns need to bench Joe Flacco.
"Joe Flacco is about to be on nfl contract while collecting social security.", said this fan.
"Bench joe Flacco.", said another fan.
"Joe Flacco needs benched at halftime. He just doesn’t have it anymore. Play either rookie QB.", said a third fan.
"Joe Flacco shouldn’t play another snap. There’s literally no point, never was.", said this fan
These fans think that Dillon Gabriel should replace Flacco.
"Dillon Gabriel should start the second half. I wanted to wait until like week 6/7… but this defense is so good. We can’t waste it. This Packers team is the best in the NFL right now, and we are holding them to 3 points while still losing. Offense is so bad.", said this fan.
'Browns should just let Dillon Gabriel start and see what he can do, you’re going nowhere with Joe Flacco.", said another fan.
"If Browns look bad in the first half today they should 100% start Dillon Gabriel in the second half.", said a third fan.
Is this the end for Joe Flacco?
This performance from Flacco does not help him keep his role as the Browns starting quarterback. After his lacklustre performance against the Baltimore Ravens last week, Browns insider Brad Steinbrook reported the following:
"Earlier this week, Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spent much of Monday in meetings weighing whether to hand the job to rookie Dillon Gabriel, per league sources close to the situation. The staff ultimately decided to stick with Flacco for another week, but the leash is short."
This could be the last time we see Joe Flacco as the Browns starting quarterback unless a massive improvement in performance from him. As it stands, that performance does not seem to be arriving.
