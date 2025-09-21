  • home icon
  • "Start Kirk Cousins and get this f*cking bozo off the field": Calls mount as Michael Penix Jr. throws pick 6 vs Panthers

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 21, 2025 19:21 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn
What looked like a field day for Michael Penix Jr. turned into a nightmare for the second-year quarterback and the Atlanta Falcons. The divisional duel against the Carolina Panthers was one-sided, except that the underdog took over early in the game and never looked back.

After two scores from quarterback Bryce Young (4-yard rushing touchdown) and Ryan Fitzgerald (57-yard field goal), the Panthers extended their lead to 17-0 with a pick-6 from Chau Smith-Wade.

After seeing that Michael Penix Jr. cost his team six more points, calls mount for Raheem Morris to bench the former Washington quarterback and start Kirk Cousins again.

"Start Kirk cousins and get this f***ing bozo off the field!!!" one fan demanded.
"Kirk Cousins time," another fan said.
"Penix Jr have to go home to his wife put (Kirk Cousins) in right now," another fan said.
Others criticized the current state of the Falcons' offense and insisted that Michael Penix Jr. isn't that good.

"MICHAEL PENIX IS SO BAD DUDE HOW DOES HE GET TALKED ABOUT MORE FAVORABLY THAN CALEB WILLIAMS," one fan questioned.
"The Falcons offense was the biggest bluff going into this season," another fan said.
"Outsise of Bijan - the Atlanta Falcons have zero talent whatsoever coaching and players combined, time to pack it up, it's over," another fan said.
Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
