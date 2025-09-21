"Start Kirk Cousins and get this f*cking bozo off the field": Calls mount as Michael Penix Jr. throws pick 6 vs Panthers

What looked like a field day for Michael Penix Jr. turned into a nightmare for the second-year quarterback and the Atlanta Falcons. The divisional duel against the Carolina Panthers was one-sided, except that the underdog took over early in the game and never looked back.After two scores from quarterback Bryce Young (4-yard rushing touchdown) and Ryan Fitzgerald (57-yard field goal), the Panthers extended their lead to 17-0 with a pick-6 from Chau Smith-Wade.After seeing that Michael Penix Jr. cost his team six more points, calls mount for Raheem Morris to bench the former Washington quarterback and start Kirk Cousins again. &quot;Start Kirk cousins and get this f***ing bozo off the field!!!&quot; one fan demanded. Ron Harvey @Mitch_293LINKStart Kirk cousins and get this f***ing bozo off the field!!!&quot;Kirk Cousins time,&quot; another fan said.Jeffrey Thaggard @merle1776LINKKirk Cousins time&quot;Penix Jr have to go home to his wife put (Kirk Cousins) in right now,&quot; another fan said. KingSpammm @KingMeSpamLINKPenix Jr have to go home to his wife put @KirkCousins8 in right nowOthers criticized the current state of the Falcons' offense and insisted that Michael Penix Jr. isn't that good. &quot;MICHAEL PENIX IS SO BAD DUDE HOW DOES HE GET TALKED ABOUT MORE FAVORABLY THAN CALEB WILLIAMS,&quot; one fan questioned. &quot;The Falcons offense was the biggest bluff going into this season,&quot; another fan said. &quot;Outsise of Bijan - the Atlanta Falcons have zero talent whatsoever coaching and players combined, time to pack it up, it's over,&quot; another fan said.